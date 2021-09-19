How to get 8900 Primogems (F2P) before Genshin Impact 2.2 Update

Genshin Impact version 2.2 is coming in a month, bringing in a new island, monsters, and primarily, character banners.

The Kokomi banner comes in two days, with some players admittedly wanting to skip her and save Primogems for the rumored returning character and a new weapon.

Furthermore, getting Primogems in Genshin Impact is the goal for almost every player, as they allow for both wishing on banners and refreshes of resin.

With the remaining 23 days, here is how Genshin Impact players can get 8900 Primogems before the version 2.2 update.

How to get 8900 Primogems for F2P before Genshin Impact 2.2 update

Genshin Impact 2.2 update maintenance starts on October 13 at 06:00 AM. Thus, there are 23 days remaining, not including the day of maintenance.

Here is an overview of how one can obtain Primogems before the Genshin Impact 2.2 update.

Version 2.2 live stream redemption codes = 300 Primogems Daily Commissions = 1380 Primogems Battle Pass = 320 Primogems Stardust Exchange = 3200 Primogems Spiral Abyss = 1200 Primogems New Events = 840 Primogems Daily Login Event = 1600 Primogems Character Test Run = 20 Primogems HoYoLAB daily check in = 40 Primogems

Overall, F2P players in Genshin Impact may collect 8900 Primogems by following the list above. Note that all Acquaint Fates and Intertwined Fates obtained were converted into Primogems.

A detailed guide on how to obtain 8900 Primogems

1. Version 2.2 live stream redemption codes

An example redemption code during a Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream (Image via Genshin Impact)

There will certainly be a Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream to discuss and promote the addition of version 2.2. For each live stream program, there will be three redemption codes where one can redeem a total of 300 Primogems from them.

Note that the code will expire within a few hours after it is released, so it is important to pay attention when the code is dropped during the live stream.

2. Daily Commissions

Daily Commission interface in the Adventurer Handbook (Image via Genshin Impact)

By completing daily commissions, players are confirmed to get 60 Primogems at most. With the remaining 23 days, a total of 1380 Primogems can be farmed if players don't skip a day.

3. Battle Pass

Battle Pass for F2P players (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the average player, it is assumed that they have reached level 30 in the Battle Pass by now. After getting to levels 40 and 50, players can obtain another 2 Acquaint Fates which are equivalent to 320 Primogems.

4. Stardust Exchange

Buy Fates from Stardust Exchange in Shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

One can buy five Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates each month from Stardust Exchange in the Shop. Combining the Fates from September to October, gamers will get a total of 20 Fates, equivalent to 3200 Primogems.

Stardust Exchange can be accessed by opening the Paimon Menu, then clicking on the Shop. Next, players must choose Paimon's Bargains and change the tab to Stardust Exchange.

5. Spiral Abyss

Complete Spiral Abyss with a full star (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are still two cycles of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact version 2.1. For each cycle, a maximum of 600 Primogems can be acquired. Assuming players can reach a full star on each floor, they will obtain a total of 1200 Primogems.

6. New Events

Spectral Secret event starts today (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are two events remaining in Genshin Impact version 2.1: 'Spectral Secrets' and 'Moonlight Merriment.' In each event, 420 Primogems are up for grabs if players complete the given tasks. Combining the rewards, a total of 840 Primogems can be obtained.

7. Daily Login Event

Passage of Clouds and Stars Daily Login Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

During the 'Passage of Clouds and Stars' event, logging in for seven days in total will award gamers 10 Intertwined Fates, equivalent to 1600 Primogems.

The daily login event will start after phase 2 of Genshin Impact version 2.1, at 4:00 AM on September 28 (Server Time).

7. Character Test Run

Kokomi's banner coming in two days (Image via Genshin Impact)

Right after Sangonomiya Kokomi's banner is released at 6:00 PM on September 21 (Server Time), there will be a test run for each character in her banner. As a 5-star character, Kokomi's test run will give out 20 Primogems as a reward.

8. HoYoLAB daily check-in

Rewards for daily check-in in HoYoLAB (Image via HoYoLAB)

There are no more Primogem rewards for this month. However, one can get 40 Primogems if they dedicatedly check-in at HoYoLAB next month for 11 days.

F2P players in Genshin Impact can collect 8900 Primogems for the remaining days in version 2.1 by following the list above. While not much, gamers can still wish at any banner they want for 50 pulls and above with the obtained Primogems.

