Genshin Impact reveals Kokomi banner release date, 4-star characters, and weapons

Genshin Impact is all set to release Kokomi via the Drifting Luminescence banner in the 2.1 update. The Hydro Catalyst user is the second five-star character to be featured in the latest update following Raiden Shogun.

As usual, the new five-star character banner will also offer high drop rates for some four-star characters. Moreover, the Epitome Invocation banner will now feature a new set of weapons.

Genshin Impact reveals four-star characters in the Kokomi banner

The Drifting Luminisence banner will have a boosted drop rate for Kokomi. The four-star characters to arrive with her are Xingqiu, Rosaria, and Beidou.

The Kokomi banner will be live on September 21, at 6:00 p.m. UTC+8.

Xingqiu is another Hydro character, and many players will certainly love to use him with Kokomi.

Xingqiu in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rosaria is a Cryo Polearm user and is widely used by Genshin Impact players. She can fulfill the role of a DPS as well as support DPS efficiently. The second constellation on Rosaria significantly improves her support abilities, and players can aim to unlock this constellation with the upcoming Kokomi banner.

Lastly, Beidou is a timing-based damage dealer that belongs to the Electro element. Even though this four-star character doesn't work well with Baal, she is still one of the most popular four-star damage dealers in Genshin Impact.

Featured weapons that will arrive alongside Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Leaks had already revealed the Everlasting Moonglow as the signature weapon for Kokomi. The weapon has a HP sub-stat, and Kokomi's healing abilities rely on her base HP.

At Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1, the Everlasting Moonglow offers 49.6% HP and a massive 608 Base ATK.

The weapon's passive ability provides a healing bonus yet again. The wielder's Normal ATK damage is also increased based on the HP, and normal attack hits restore energy.

Alongside the Everlasting Moonglow, the upcoming Epitome Invocation banner will feature Primordial Jade Cutter, easily the best sword in Genshin Impact.

Players will be able to get higher drop rates on the following four-star weapons:

Favonius Codex- Catalyst

The Stringless - Bow

The Flute- Sword

Dragon's Bane- Polearm

Favonius Greatsword- Claymore

Kokomi certainly has an interesting kit for a five-star Genshin Impact character. She runs on a negative Crit Rate, which is very unusual considering the current meta. Regardless, the Hydro healer seems ideal for the latest Spiral Abyss that constantly hits characters with a corrosion effect.

