Primordial Jade Cutter in Genshin Impact: Stats and Passives of the upcoming rate-up weapon

Genshin Impact just revealed that Primordial Jade Cutter will be featured in the upcoming Epitome Invocation banner. Kokomi's banner will also go live soon and will feature Xingqiu, Rosaria, and Beidou.

Primordial Jade Cutter will be available alongside the Everlasting Moonglow, which is the signature weapon for Kokomi.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in Epitome Invocation to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in Epitome Invocation to make your party stronger in combat! Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword)!



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in Epitome Invocation to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact https://t.co/Xxhjb47iFl

From its stats to passive abilities, here is everything players need to know about Primordial Jade Cutter in Genshin Impact. The article below will explain why it is often considered the best sword in the game.

Primordial Jade Cutter stats in Genshin Impact

Primordial Jade Cutter in Genshin Impact has a 44 Base Attack which is decent for a five-star weapon. At Level 90, the Base ATK increases to 542.

The biggest highlight of Primordial Jade Cutter is its secondary stat, Crit Rate. At level 1, this weapon offers a 9.6% Crit Rate. At Level 90, this stat singinfcanty buffs to 44.1 %.

Primordial Jade Cutter in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Primordial Jade Cutter's 44.1% Crit Rate is the highest Crit Rate offered by any weapon in Genshin Impact. Building a character with this sword is undoubtedly a delight for players.

Primordial Jade Cutter passive in Genshin Impact

While Primordial Jade Cutter's secondary stat grants Crit Rate, its passive abilities boost HP and Attack.

The weapon's special passive ability is called the Protector's Virtue and has the following description at Refinement Rank 1:

It increases HP by 20% and provides an ATK bonus based on 1.2% of the wielder's max HP.

Here's how the passive abilities improve at Refinement Ranks

Refinement Rank 2 - Increases HP by 25% and provides an ATK bonus based on 1.5% of the max HP.

- Increases HP by 25% and provides an ATK bonus based on 1.5% of the max HP. Refinement Rank 3 - Increases HP by 30% and provides an ATK bonus based on 1.8% of the max HP.

- Increases HP by 30% and provides an ATK bonus based on 1.8% of the max HP. Refinement Rank 4 - Increases HP by 35% and provides an ATK bonus based on 2.1% of the max HP.

- Increases HP by 35% and provides an ATK bonus based on 2.1% of the max HP. Refinement Rank 5- Increases HP by 40% and provides an ATK bonus based on 2.4% of the max HP.

Due to its brilliant stats and passive, almost every sword user in Genshin Impact can utilize the Primordial Jade Cutter. Players worldwide love to pair this weapon with characters such as Keqing, Jean, and Albedo.

Also Read

Albedo in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Leaks have suggested that Albedo, Hu Tao, and Ganyu re-run banners will be featured in the upcoming 2.2 and 2.3 patches. Hence, unlocking the Primordial Jade Cutter before getting the Alchemist might be the ideal investment for many.

Edited by Srijan Sen