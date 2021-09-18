Top 5 things to expect from Genshin Impact 2.2 update

Players can expect some new and exciting content in the Genshin Impact 2.2 update.

Likewise, there will also be some familiar features returning in this update. Aloy will be available to PC and mobile players. Then there will be a rerun banner, possibly featuring Childe or Hu Tao. Several Genshin Impact leaks give players some glimpses on the future content of the game.

These five specific things aren't just limited to old content, either. There will be new characters, weapons, enemies, and an entire island to explore in Genshin Impact 2.2.

Genshin Impact 2.2: Five things to expect from the update

These details come from leaks, so if Genshin Impact players don't wish to see spoilers, they should stop reading.

5) New monsters

Genshin Impact 2.2 is expected to introduce a few new enemy types into the game. There will be Electro and Geo variants of the Riftstalker Whelps and the Riftstalker Hounds.

Both enemies will drop:

Concealed Claws

Concealed Unguis (Lv. 40+)

Concealed Talons (Lv. 60+)

These ascension materials are stated to ascend the Akuomaru, Wavebreaker's Fin, and Brumal Star.

4) Rerun banners

An old leak from a now-suspended account (Image via abc64real)

A few leakers have collaborated on saying that Genshin Impact 2.2 will have rerun banners. It hasn't been confirmed who the 5-star or 4-star characters are. The most common speculation is that it can either be Hu Tao or Childe that will receive a rerun banner in Genshin Impact 2.2.

Thoma is a 4-star character, so he will likely be a part of a rerun banner in some capacity. It's harder to figure out who will be the rerun character, as their assets are already in the game. Thus, one can't datamine and predict it like they would with a new character.

3) Tsurumi Island

Inazuma isn't fully complete yet, and Genshin Impact 2.2 is expected to introduce Tsurumi Island. Its map has already been leaked (as shown in the video above). Tsurumi is an entirely new island with a haunted landscape.

The YouTube video above showcases most of the island, so fans already have a good idea of what it will look like in Genshin Impact 2.2. However, it doesn't cover 100% of Tsurumi Island, so players still have secrets to unravel.

2) New playable characters

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Looks like Thoma is on the 2nd banner of 2.2



5 stars are unknown currently but it looks like only re-runs



#GenshinImpact #原神 [2.2 Beta]Looks like Thoma is on the 2nd banner of 2.25 stars are unknown currently but it looks like only re-runs [2.2 Beta]



Looks like Thoma is on the 2nd banner of 2.2



5 stars are unknown currently but it looks like only re-runs



#GenshinImpact #原神

Although Genshin Impact 2.2 will have a rerun banner, fans can still expect to see new playable characters. Thoma is one of them, as he is a 4-star Pyro Polearm user. Leakers state he will show up in the second banner of Genshin Impact 2.2.

There is also Aloy. PS4 and PS5 gamers already have her in Genshin Impact 2.1. However, players on other platforms can now have access to this 5-star Cryo Bow user.

1) New weapon

New Genshin Impact updates tend to bring new weapons, and Genshin Impact 2.2 is likely to be no different. The leaked Brumal Star is a new 5-star Bow that is scheduled to debut in the next update.

It increases Elemental Skill and Burst DMG by 12%. Users gain a stack of Byakuya Kyousei for hitting foes with a Normal or Charged Attack, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst. This stack lasts for 12 seconds, and it increases the user's ATK by 10/20/30/48% based on the number of stacks (one through four).

This ATK bonus goes up to 20/40/60/96% at Refine Lv. 5. Also, the Elemental Skill and Burst DMG bonus is now 24%.

Also Read

Other weapons like Akuoumaru, a 4-star Claymore, and Wavebreaker's Fin, a 4-star polearm, might as well make an appearance in Genshin Impact 2.2 update.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by R. Elahi