Genshin Impact guide for "O Archon, Have I done right?" quest

Genshin Impact's Inazuma brings many chain quests where players need a lot of luck to complete a certain World Quest.

One of them, O Archon, Have I Done Right, is one of the longer chain quests that gamers need to go through and is based on their luck with daily commissions.

Only by completing the three quests will Genshin Impact fans be able to complete the World Quest O Archon, Have I Done Right, and obtain Inazuma EXP for Reputation Reward.

How to complete O Archon, Have I Done Right in Genshin Impact

There are three daily commissions gamers need to complete: O Archon, Hear Me!, continues with O Shrine, Show Your Power Once Again twice, and concludes with the World Quest O Archon, Have I Done Right.

How to complete O Archon, Hear Me!

The daily commission, O Archon, Hear Me! (Image via HDRsaputra, YouTube)

The first daily commission is the O Archon, Hear Me! It completely depends on luck whether users will get this quest after the daily refresh.

Choose the Tricolor Dango at the end of the quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the O Archon, Hear Me!, players need to help Shouta talk to Yayoi Nanatsuki about making lacquerware. Then, at the end of the commission, they can choose the Tricolor Dango to ensure they can get the continuation.

How to complete O Shrine, Show Your Power Once Again

The second quest, O Archon Have I Done Right (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next, players need to wait for the second daily commission, O Shrine, Show Your Power Once Again. It does not necessarily need to be the next day, and they have to depend on their luck again to obtain this quest twice.

Two options to choose from (Image via Genshin Impact)

Right from the start, there will be two options gamers can choose from. For the first time, they can check the shrine at Komore Teahouse first and pick Konpeito candy for the offering.

The next time they get this quest again, users must ensure to choose the shrine on the city outskirts and offer a small, cold dish to it. After completing the second O Shrine, Show Your Power Once Again, a World Quest mark will appear on top of Shouta.

How to complete O Archon, Have I Done Right

World Quest exclamation mark on top of Shouta (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers can teleport to the Waypoint in Inazuma City and approach Shouta to start the World Quest O Archon, Have I Done Right.

Defeat the Treasure Hoarders to progress (Image via Genshin Impact)

A dejected Shouta will ask users to accompany him to the shrine outside the city. Once at the shrine, they need to defeat all Treasure Hoarders that loiter around the shrine.

Then, following the navigation quest, players can talk to Kouichi and Yayoi Nanatsuki to complete the World Quest.

Also Read

Completing the World Quest O Archon, Have I Done Right grants players 20 Inazuma EXP and increases their Reputation in the Inazuma region.

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by Ravi Iyer