Wings of Shimmering Galaxy in Genshin Impact: How to get the new Anniversary reward Wind Glider

miHoYo has given players some rewards for Genshin Impact's first-anniversary event, including the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy.

The rewards for day 1 are 400 Primogems and a Wings of Shimmering Galaxy. Players will receive rewards for four days, which would bestow them with 1600 Primogems in total if it's 400 Primogems every day. It will appear in the player's in-game mail, and it should state "Thank You To All Our Travelers 1/4."

Note: The American server will get it later than the other servers. It's distributed based on a specific time, so that's why some players in other servers get it earlier than those playing on the American servers.

Anniversary reward: How to get the new Wings of Shimmering Galaxy in Genshin Impact

The Wings of Shimmering Galaxy and 400 Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players should automatically receive the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy in the mail. It will arrive alongside 400 Primogems. The title of the mail should state, "Thank You to All Our Travelers 1/4."

This mail also reminds players to check out the online concert on October 3, 2021. As this is only part one of four, Genshin Impact players should expect more free rewards in the next three days.

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact @GenshinImpactSK



As of now it's available for players in Asia server only. It'll be available in EU & NA servers in few hours



Wings of Shimmering Galaxy: A New Wind Glider Skin in Genshin Impact as part of the 1st Anniversary rewards. As of now it's available for players in Asia server only. It'll be available in EU & NA servers in few hours



As of now it's available for players in Asia server only. It'll be available in EU & NA servers in few hours



#GenshinImpact #wingsofshimmeringgalaxy #genshinanniversary https://t.co/emztuQuxM8

Once Genshin Impact players collect the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy, they can equip it right away. There are no requirements to unlock it in Genshin Impact via the in-game mail system.

How to equip the new wings

A player equipping the wings (Image via Genshin Impact)

Assuming that the player has collected the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy, they can equip it in the Dressing Room. To access the Dressing Room, players should open up the character menu.

Near "Level Up" there should be an icon that looks like a coat hanger on the bottom right. Click on that and the player should see two options. One of them is "Outfit," and the other is "Wind Glider." Click on the latter to find the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy.

After the player selects the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy, they should click on "Switch" to equip it. Several characters can equip different wind gliders.

Other Wings of Shimmering Galaxy screenshots

A description of the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Wings of Shimmering Galaxy's description is:

"A stylized wind glider and a gift that celebrates a symphony that resounds across the stars."

Genshin Impact players can also see this same description on the wind gliders screen in the Dressing Room.

Baal with the new wind gliders (Image via Genshin Impact)

This screenshot shows the Raiden Shogun equipping the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy. Note the musical note patterns on the wings.

