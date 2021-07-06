How to get Mondstadt and Liyue exclusive wind gliders in Genshin Impact

The nation-exclusive wind gliders in Genshin Impact depict the true essence of each nation.

Genshin Impact offers vast open-world gameplay along with highly customizable characters. Building a character in Genshin Impact includes lots of parameters like weapons and artifacts. Along with these, there is also a "Dressing Room" feature beside the "level up" button where players can apply cosmetics to the character. As of now, those cosmetics include Wind Gliders and outfits. Currently, there are six types of wind gliders available, including two nation-exclusives.

How to get Wind Gliders for free in Genshin Impact

Players can obtain the nation-exclusive Wind Gliders once they reach Reputation Level 8 in each nation. Each nation in Teyvat has a "Reputation" system attached to it. To unlock the Reputation system, players need to first complete the Archon Quest related to that nation.

Reaching Reputation Level 8 in Liyue to get the stylized Wind Glider, Wings of Golden Flight. Mondstandt also has one but blue.#Genshin_Impact #原神 pic.twitter.com/LgCxc9TPKp — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) November 6, 2020

Every nation will have a governing body that will have a representative for the Reputation system. Players can find those representatives in the respective main cities. Mondstadt's Reputation system is handled by Hertha, who is a Coordinator in Knights of Favonious. Ms. Yu from Liyue's Ministry of Civil Affairs regulates the Reputation system in Liyue.

Mondstadt Reputation from Hertha (image via Genshin Impact)

Liyue Reputation from Ms. Yu (image via Genshin Impact)

Players can converse with Hertha and Ms. Yu to know more about their respective Reputation levels. Reputation can be increased by completing bounties, requests, exploration, and world quests in that particular nation.

With every Reputation level, players will get essential in-game items such as recipes of Resonance stones, Gadgets, Treasure Compass, and more. The maximum level players can attain level 8, and that will reward the nation-exclusive Wind Gliders.

Mondstadt Reputation Level rewards (image via Genshin Impact)

Liyue Reputation Level rewards (image via Genshin Impact)

How to increase Reputation Level in Genshin Impact

There are four ways by which players can increase their Reputation Levels: Weekly Bounties, Weekly Requests, World Exploration, and World Quests. Each of them rewards different Reputation EXP. Apart from these, completing Archon Quests will also reward 300 Reputation EXP.

Reputation EXP sources (image via Genshin Impact)

Weekly Bounties

Completing a bounty requires finding and defeating a particular enemy. The bounty will mark a wide AoE on the map in which players need to track the enemy by Elemental Sight and defeat it. The enemies in the bounty will have special combat effects which can make them immune or invulnerable to specific attacks. The number of rewards received will depend on the difficulty level of bounty.

3-Star Bounty : 60 Reputation EXP + 20,000 Mora

4-Star Bounty : 80 Reputation EXP + 25,000 Mora

5-Star Bounty : 100 Reputation EXP + 30,000 Mora

Bounty (image via Genshin Impact)

Weekly Requests

Each week, players will get three requests from the common folk requiring them to deliver something. Completing each request will reward 40 Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora.

Weekly Requests (image via Genshin Impact)

World Exploration

World exploration can be increased by solving puzzles, opening chests, and upgrading Statues of Seven. Players will get 100 Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora each time upon completing 20%, 40%, and 60% in World Exploration.

World Exploration progress (image via Genshin Impact)

World Quests

To date, Mondstadt has 22 distinct World Quests, while Liyue has 40 of them. Players will get 20 Reputation EXP on completion of each World Quest.

Players can obtain many valuable rewards from the Reputation system. World Exploration and World Quest rewards are one-time only. But players can still attempt Bounties and Requests every week, making them a consistent source of a good amount of Mora.

