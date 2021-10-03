Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream countdown, date, time, and how to watch

The Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream is less than an hour away, and fans will soon obtain crucial information regarding the next version of the game.

The live stream will be broadcast on multiple platforms in different languages. Thus, Genshin Impact gamers can choose which language they are most comfortable with and focus on one live stream.

The most awaited update will be the next character banner, confirming whether Childe and Hu Tao's rerun banner might be released or not. Furthermore, miHoYo is also expected to reveal the last Inazuma island and the addition of one new character, Thoma.

This article will include the date, time, countdown for the live stream, and how one can watch it.

Genshin Impact version 2.2 live stream date, time, countdown and more

A few days ago, the official Genshin Impact Twitter revealed the date and time for the next live stream, 'Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog.' It is expected to air at 8:00 AM on October 3 (UTC-4).

The timezone may confuse some readers, so the time will be converted to other regions. However, note that the date for most of the regions is still on the same day, October 3.

USA - 8:00 AM EST

- 8:00 AM EST India - 5:30 PM IST

- 5:30 PM IST UK - 1:00 PM BST

- 1:00 PM BST Philippines - 8:00 PM PHT

- 8:00 PM PHT Malaysia - 8:00 PM MYT

- 8:00 PM MYT Australia - 11:00 PM AEDT

Genshin Impact fans can open the link below to go to the countdown page.

Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream countdown

The page is viable for every region and will show a real-time 2.2 live stream countdown.

How to watch Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream

Genshin Impact official Twitch account (Image via Genshin Impact, Twitch)

Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream will run simultaneously in four different languages. The English version will be aired on Twitch, the Chinese version on Bilibili, the Japanese version on Tokyo Game Show, and the Korean version on Genshin Impact YouTube.

For international fans, it is recommended to watch on Twitch as it will most likely be in English. Click here to go to Genshin Impact's official Twitch account. Although the name and image show the previous 2.1 special program on the Twitch channel, it is expected to change to version 2.2 special program a few minutes before the live stream starts.

Genshin Impact official YouTube account for English content (Image via Genshin Impact, Youtube)

Genshin Impact fans do not need to worry if they miss the live stream as it will be broadcast on the Genshin Impact official Youtube channel on the same day but at 12:00 (UTC-4). Furthermore, the video may be released with full English subtitles, just like the previous special program video.

Also Read

Aside from the Genshin Impact 2.2 update information, players can also stay tuned for new redemption codes that will be released during the live stream. If one manages to claim all redeem codes, they will obtain 300 Primogems. However, note that the codes will expire in a few hours, so it is best to stay alert during the special program.

