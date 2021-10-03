5 materials to farm for Hu Tao ahead of her rumored banner rerun in Genshin Impact 2.2 update

Hu Tao is one of the best Pyro DPS characters in Genshin Impact, dealing continuous Pyro damage to surrounding enemies. She is rumored to be featured in the second banner of version 2.2 alongside Thoma, a new 4-star character.

A confirmation of Hu Tao's banner might be released on October 3 during the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream on Twitch. In the storyline, Hu Tao plays the role of the 77th director in Wangsheng Funeral Parlor and Zhongli's employer.

There are many materials players can start farming before Genshin Impact releases Hu Tao's rerun banner.

Genshin Impact 2.2: Five materials to farm for Hu Tao's rerun

This article lists the five most important materials to help players prepare for the banner.

1) Juvenile Jade

Primo Geovishap east of Tianqiu Valley (Image via Genshin Impact)

Juvenile Jade is a character ascension material dropped only by Primo Geovishap in Genshin Impact. Primo Geovishap is located east of Tianqiu Valley in Liyue. In addition to Juvenile Jade, defeating this boss rewards players with Agnidus Agate materials such as Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Agnidus Agate Gemstone.

Hu Tao needs 46 Juvenile Jades in total to reach her maximum Ascension Level. If gamers plan to hoard the said material in one go, note that bosses respawn after three minutes.

2) Silk Flower

Silk Flower in Liyue Harbor (Image by Genshin Impact)

Silk Flower is Liyue's local specialty. This flower can be found exclusively near the base of Wangshu Inn and in the flowerbeds of Liyue Harbor's higher residential neighborhood, Yujing Terrace.

Genshin Impact players can deploy Qiqi in the team as her passive skills display the location of local specialty in Liyue. Alternatively, they can use the interactive map below to spot the Silk Flower area in Genshin Impact. Hu Tao needs a total of 168 Silk Flowers to reach her maximum Ascension Level.

3) Whopperflower/Shimmering/Energy Nectar

Whopperflowers drop nectar after defeated (Image via Genshin Impact)

Whopperflowers are dangerous, yet common enemies found all over Teyvat, while some variants are only found in certain countries. Few Whopperflowers can be found wandering the region, but others are mostly disguised as plants in groups of three or more Sweet Flowers, Mints, or Small Lamp Grasses in the wild, ambushing the players if they pick up the artificial plant.

To reach her maximum Ascension Level, Hu Tao needs 18 Whopperflower Nectars, 30 Shimmering Nectars, and 36 Energy Nectars. In addition, Hu Tao needs another 18 Whopperflower Nectars, 66 Shimmering Nectars, and 93 Energy Nectars to maximize her Talent Levels.

4) Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Diligence

Taishan Mansion Domain in Jueyun Karst (Image via Genshin Impact)

These materials are Talent Level-Up materials to increase Hu Tao's combat talent. Players can obtain them from Taishan Mansion on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. The domain is located in Jueyun Karst, Liyue.

Hu Tao needs 9 Teachings of Diligence, 63 Guide to Diligence, and 114 Philosophies of Diligence to raise her talent to level 10 in Genshin Impact.

5) Shard of a Foul Legacy

Tartaglia, a weekly boss in Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players who plan to increase Hu Tao's talent above level 6 need to defeat the weekly boss Childe in Liyue. Hu Tao needs Shards of Foul Legacy to raise her levels from 7 through 10.

This weekly boss can be located in the 'Enter the Golden House' domain south of Liyue Harbor. Gamers can also craft a Shard of a Foul Legacy with a Dream Solvent and either a Tusk of Monoceros Caeli or a Shadow of the Warrior.

Hu Tao needs 18 Shards of a Foul Legacy to max out her talents to level 10 in Genshin Impact.

Hu Tao's banner is rumored to be in the second banner of Genshin Impact 2.2, and players are recommended to farm her materials early on. Once they obtain Hu Tao from her banner, gamers can increase Hu Tao's level and talents in one swoop.

