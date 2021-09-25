Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Tsurumi Island gameplay featuring Thoma reveals a new polearm 

As Genshin Impact 2.2 comes closer to its launch date, it's worth covering an old leak about Tsurumi Island, Thoma, and a new polearm.

There are some new details to share as well. This information adds to the old, already established leaks. Tsurumi Island, Thoma, and the new 4-star polearm (Wavebreaker's Fin) will arrive in Genshin Impact 2.2.

This article will cover all three topics more extensively. It will include a brief tour of Tsurumi Island, an update on Thoma's release date, and the effect of the new polearm.

Tsurumi Island gameplay, Thoma, and a new polearm revealed in Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks

The new polearm, Wavebreaker's Fin, is briefly seen at 7:28 of the video above. Other than that, it includes Thoma exploring Tsurumi Island. Although this island was introduced in the Version 1.6 Special Program, it will finally arrive in Genshin Impact in version 2.2.

This video is ten minutes long, and players can see ghosts at the start of it. These ghosts are levitating in place, but it isn't known what players can do with them at the moment. Tsurumi Island has several shades of red, pink, and purple all over its landscape, making its appearance noticeably different from other Inazuma islands.

When Thoma approaches the ghosts, they disappear and leave behind a blue will-o'-wisp. The player then continues to travel throughout Tsurumi Island, although they don't cover any puzzles or fight any enemies.

A map of an updated Tsurumi Island (Image via @ImpactYoimiya)

Instead, it's strictly a tour of the island. It's an extensive tour, although it doesn't cover every nook and cranny of Tsurumi Island. As the leaked video is relatively old, it's worth noting that Tsurumi Island has been updated since then.

The red circles shown in the image above indicate new islets added after the initial Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks. This is an excellent example of how anything shown in a leak is subject to change at a later date.

It is not yet known if anything else has changed on the island in terms of puzzles, enemies, or general layout.

Thoma information

Information on Thoma's release date (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

Leakers have stated that Thoma is expected to arrive to Genshin Impact 2.2 in the second banner. This means that Thoma will not be available as soon as Genshin Impact 2.2 launches.

Thoma is a 4-star Pyro Polearm user who's seen using Wavebreaker's Fin in the leaked video on Tsurumi Island. He will likely be on one of the re-run banners, rumored to either be Childe or Hu Tao. His kit revolves around shields in Genshin Impact.

Wavebreaker's Fin

Wavebreaker's Fin is a 4-star Polearm, and its secondary stat is ATK. It boosts the user's Elemental Burst DMG by 0.12/0.15/0.18./0.21/0.24% per point of all party member's Energy. A maximum of 40/50/60/70/80% can be achieved via this method.

To max out its level in Genshin Impact, players must use:

3 x Mask of the Wicked

9 x Mask of the Tiger's Bite

9 x Mask of the One-Horned

4 x Mask of the Kijin

15 x Concealed Claw

18 x Concealed Unguis

27 x Concealed Talon

10 x Old Handguard

15 x Kageuchi Handguard

18 x Famed Handguard

150,000 Mora

Edited by R. Elahi