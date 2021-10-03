Top 5 tips to complete Spiral Abyss Floor 11 in Genshin Impact: How to survive 'Corrosion' effect

Corrosion is a new debuff introduced in Genshin Impact 2.1. This debuff trivializes the use of shields and emphasizes the need for healers. This is a refreshing change as healers have been irrelevant for a while now. This debuff can be found on Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss. It requires players to race against time while keeping an eye on their characters' HP.

Due to how crucial it is to have a healer, underrated characters like Barbara and Qiqi can finally shine. However, meta characters like Bennett are still as relevant as ever, too.

How to survive Spiral Abyss Floor 11 in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Floor 11 Chamber 1 Benedictions (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Corrosion effect occurs when players defeat an enemy and it lasts for 10 seconds. It reduces the active character's HP until they're defeated. As for the non-active characters, their HP will gradually reduce to 15%.

It is also worth noting that this effect can stack, which means the damage taken will keep increasing when the player kills more monsters. To help with this debuff, here are the top five tips to complete Spiral Abyss Floor 11 in Genshin Impact.

5) Don't rely on shields

Zhongli putting on his shield (Image via Genshin Impact)

Before Corrosion, shields were the first line of defense for any team in Genshin Impact. They're a barrier that protects characters from getting damaged. It can be created through Elemental Skills, Bursts, Elemental Reactions, or weapons effects.

Usually, shields are important because they prevent the reduction of HP. But not in Spiral Abyss Floor 11. The Corrosion effect will ignore shields and inflict damage on characters' HP. However, they won't be completely useless as they will still shield against incoming direct attacks.

4) Study the enemies

Genshin impact's Floor 11 Chamber one enemies (Image via Genshin Impact)

It's important to check what types of enemies you will face before entering any abyss floor. That way, you can effectively plan your teams' composition. Especially when there's Fatui, Abyss Mages, and Abyss Heralds included in some chambers.

On Floor 11, you need to put a healer in each team. However, that's not the only thing to keep in mind. Players should check the enemies in each chamber and adjust their Elements based on them. For example, if a chamber has Pyro Abyss Mage, you can use Barbara or Kokomi as healers and to break the Abyss shield at the same time.

3) Keep an eye on your HP

Bennett has low HP (Image via Genshin Impact)

Because of the Corrosion effect and opponents inflicting damage, characters' HP is constantly in danger. You need to keep a close eye on their HP bar and continuously heal to avoid losing a character. A good tip is to manage proper rotation on this Floor. It should go through healers more often.

You should swap a character out when their HP is critically low. Usually, this occurs on your main DPS. It's okay for your healer to take up more field time if it prevents you from losing your DPS. As long as Corrosion exists, healers carry the HP of their teammates.

2) Never run out of healing

Bennett using his Elemental Burst (Image via Genshin Impact)

Since healing is a vital aspect of Floor 11, your rotations should always have the healer ready to heal. This is especially important for characters that only heal with their Elemental Burst, like Bennett. These characters should always have their Burst ready to heal to prevent the death of a teammate.

Furthermore, you should also heal between chambers. If you have time, leave one enemy alive and heal your characters as much as you can. You can finish the chamber after ensuring your characters are in a good state.

1) Use a dedicated healer for party-wide healing

Dedicated healers in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

There are many types of healers in Genshin Impact. Some can heal off-field characters like Jean, Sayu, Barbara, Kokomi, Qiqi, and Noelle while others require the character to be on the field to be healed, like Bennett and Diona. Most dedicated healers can heal themselves and all party members with their Elemental Burst and Skill. This will immensely help you finish Spiral Abyss Floor 11 more efficiently.

In Bennett's case, his healing is excessive and fast. He is a viable choice for the floor, although he must be used carefully. As for Diona, she's more of a shielder with slow healing. It is best to avoid choosing her on Floor 11.

