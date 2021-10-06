Top 5 things to expect from A Post Honkai Odyssey 2 in Honkai Impact 3rd

Honkai Impact 3rd drops massive news for A Post Honkai Odyssey fans on their 5th anniversary live stream for the Chinese version.

Although Honkai Impact's 3rd normal gameplay consists of strictly defeating enemies and completing stages, they had a few similar gameplay to Genshin Impact: open-world exploration.

When A Post Honkai Odyssey was released in April 2020, it received massive support from the community. However, the story chapter stopped at a cliffhanger and hasn't continued for few versions already. Recently, A Post Honkai Odyssey 2 was confirmed to arrive by the end of this year, and Honkai Impact 3rd had also released the trailer.

A Post Honkai Odyssey 2 in Honkai Impact 3rd should deliver on these points

1) Adam's condition after being flooded with Honkai energy

Adam in the new trailer (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

In A Post Honkai Odyssey, the protagonist is a male character with the alias Adam. Chapter 1 ends with a cliffhanger where Adam fully unlocks the restrictor on his weapon, Laborious of Olympus when fighting a powerful enemy. As a result, his body is flooded with Honkai energy and on the verge of dying.

The protagonist is surrounded by enemies (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

In the Honkai Impact 3rd new trailer, Adam's condition can be seen not endangering his life anymore. Though his face still shows signs of being affected by the Honkai energy, he looks normal enough to fight the incoming enemies.

Of course, these are all speculations, and players can only know the aftermath of Adam's battle after A Post Honkai Odyssey 2 is released.

2) Playable Bronya with a new weapon

Bronya wielding a gun (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Bronya is one of the three main protagonists in Honkai Impact 3rd. In normal game mode, she is known to use a heavy cannon instead of a gun. However, in the A Post Honkai Odyssey 2, she is introduced as the team leader who is a master at using guns.

Bronya's gun can change form (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

The cannon form (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Furthermore, the said gun can be turned into multiple forms when needed. A few of the forms are laser blades and more powerful heavy-firepower cannons.

3) New playable team

New playable team for the second chapter (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

A new squad team led by Bronya will be included in A Post Honkai Odyssey 2. One of the team members is a pink-haired female wearing a mask. She is said to be a great ice skater and can walk across the wall with her ice boots through the city.

Two members of Bronya's squad (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

The last member has very little screen time, and the only thing known about him is that he is a male character.

4) New area

Abandoned park area for APHO 2 (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

The squad team will embark on a new stage that takes place in an abandoned park. Compared to the ruined city in the first chapter, the new area will be much more extensive and higher. Players can use grappling hooks, cables, and other extensive facilities to move around in the area.

5) New enemies

One of the new enemies' designs (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

There will undoubtedly be new monsters in the new area. Honkai Impact 3rd will release more dangerous enemies and cunning than usual in the second chapter of A Post Honkai Odyssey. They are said to have mastered some insidious and vicious attack moves.

Enemies that only move in the shadow (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Some of the enemies even deliberately avoid the light and only move in the shadows. Thus, gamers need to be vigilant at all times to defeat the monsters.

Honkai Impact 3rd fans will be able to enjoy a brand new team, weapon, and area to explore once A Post Honkai Odyssey 2 is released. In addition, they may play the game mode completely free as all of the characters in the first chapter are free and only locked behind a time-gated system.

