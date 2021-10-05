Rifthound Monsters in Genshin Impact: Monster stats and drops leaked

With the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream event done and dusted, fans are finally privy to some of the updates that miHoYo is looking to introduce in future versions.

The Tsurumi island expansion will finally be dropping in, and a whole new region will be up for exploration as the Inazuma questline finally gets the next chapter for its narrative.

However, a new region and the usual banner rotations are not the only things that Genshin Impact version 2.2 will be bringing. The vast, open world of Teyvat will also be playing host to the “abyssal, wolf-like” enemies known as the Rifthounds.

Rifthounds will start to be more commonly encountered by players, and this article will seek to go over some of the rumored drops and stats that they will be boasting once the new version goes live.

Everything we know about the Rifthounds in Genshin Impact

While the Rifthounds themselves were announced by miHoYo as the new upcoming enemy, the stats and drops were not covered by the developers just yet.

Most of the information that fans have so far is from the Honeyhunter website which is reputed to be quite reliable when it comes to leaks and guides.

Image via miHoYo

The new Genshin Impact enemy, Rifthounds, will be of four different kinds:

Rockfond Rifthounds

Rockfond Rifthound Whelps

Thundercraven Rifthounds

Thundercraven Rifthound Whelps

Additionally, they will be arriving with a unique corrosion effect that will trigger once players are hit by it. The corrosion effect deals HP damage to affected characters over time and cannot be countered by shields.

This effect is something that Genshin Impact players have seen only in the Spiral Abyss, so it will be quite fascinating to see just how well it will translate outside the dungeons.

Moreover, as corrosion deals direct HP damage, players who are yet to have a balanced team composition are advised to employ the use of a lot of healers in their squad. The strategy against them will either be to instantly take them down or out sustain them via the aid of healers.

Rifthound drops

Image via Honeyhunter

According to Honeyhunter, Genshin Impact players will be able to get their hands on three types of enemy drops, when they defeat a Rifthound:

Concealed claw

Concealed Ungui

Concealed Talon

Rifthound base resistances

Image via Honeyhunter

Honeyhunter suggests that when they go live, Rifthounds will have a base attack of 40, 500 defense, and 95 HP, along with a flat 25% resistance to all elemental damage.

Rifthound stat progression

Image via Honeyhunter

Honeyhunter also shows the stat progression for Rifthound and charts all the 1 player to 4 player stats throughout all the levels.

