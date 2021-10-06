Genshin Impact 2.2 Tsurumi Island features: Stormstones, Specific paths, Remarkable Chests, and more

Genshin Impact recently started the continuation of The Inazuma Diaries in HoYoLAB. In the latest diary entries, the developer introduces the new area, Tsurumi Island, Stormstones mechanism, Fluorescent Fungus, and more data regarding Rifthound.

The information was revealed in hopes of firing up players before the release of the version 2.2 update. It also sought to provide them with insights on what to expect in Tsurumi Island.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

P.S. This diary contains information on how to solve the puzzles for some mechanisms. For Travelers who don't like spoilers, do consider skipping this diary~

See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/51… In Version 2.2, a new island will be introduced in Inazuma, Tsurumi Island!P.S. This diary contains information on how to solve the puzzles for some mechanisms. For Travelers who don't like spoilers, do consider skipping this diary~See Full Details >>> In Version 2.2, a new island will be introduced in Inazuma, Tsurumi Island!

P.S. This diary contains information on how to solve the puzzles for some mechanisms. For Travelers who don't like spoilers, do consider skipping this diary~

See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/51… https://t.co/XCJDRbFGEW

Tsurumi Island features in Genshin Impact 2.2

Tsurumi Island is located in the south of Inazuma in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tsurumi Island is the last area to be added to Inazuma in Genshin Impact. This isle is located in the south of Inazuma and has been sealed off by everlasting fog, making it deserted as few people dare to enter.

Travelers will be given a commission to travel to Tsurumi Island and, step by step, discover this mysterious place. Judging from the announcement, the commission may be similar to the 'Seirai Stormchaser' quest, where players must complete tasks before exploring Seirai Island.

Stormstones, the new mechanism in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

When traveling ahead in the fog of Tsurumi Island, it is quite simple to lose one's bearings. Those not accepted by the mysterious fog are supposed to become lost within it before being banished.

Tsurumi Island is littered with ritual stone piles built by the civilization that once occupied the island. These Stormstones may be ignited with Electro and will aid players in carving a path through the heavy fog by providing relief from the fog's relentless advance.

White glowing stone piles in Tsurumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Aside from Stormstone, there are other stone piles but with glowing white light. By following these white glowing stone piles, Genshin Impact gamers may be able to travel to some 'Specific paths' through the fog.

In addition, they can also rely on the guidance of these light sources to navigate their way forward if they lose direction in the mist.

Brand-new Remarkable Chest in Genshin Impact

A Remarkable Chest in Tsurumi Island rewards users with Furnishing Blueprints (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers on Tsurumi Island will find a new type of Treasure Chest and harvestable objects waiting to be explored. Furnishing Blueprints can be found after opening these unusually shaped Remarkable Chests.

According to the diaries and the Genshin Impact live stream a few days ago, the Remarkable Chest is exclusive to Tsurumi Island. Therefore, older areas of the Genshin Impact world might not spawn this new treasure chest anytime soon.

New local specialty Fluorescent Fungus in Inazuma

Fluorescent Fungus, a new local specialty in Tsurumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

A new local specialty of Inazuma will be added in Genshin Impact version 2.2. Fluorescent Fungus is a mushroom plant that glows like a night light. Players may spot this local specialty quite easily as Tsurumi Island is dark and heavy with fog, while the Fluorescent Fungus can glow in the dark and be a light source.

According to leaks, Thoma, the new 4-star character in Genshin Impact, needs Fluorescent Fungus to ascend to the maximum level. Thus, gamers can get ready to explore Tsurumi Island and collect any of these mushrooms.

Thoma needs a total of 168 Fluorescent Fungus to upgrade to level 90. Readers must note that the local specialty respawns 48 hours after being farmed. But they need not fret, as Thoma will be playable in the second phase of Genshin Impact version 2.2.

Hence, players will have a lot of time to farm these mushrooms before he is released in the character banner.

Rifthound Whelp in Tsurumi Island

Four variants of Rifthounds in Tsurumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Attacks from Rifthound Whelps and Rifthounds can stack the 'Corrosion' state, causing all characters in the group to lose HP over time. When an attack hits a character, the Corrosion state is applied to the entire party. In addition, when a shield-protected character is hit, the Corrosion status is applied as well.

Corroded characters lose a fraction of their health every second. Furthermore, Corrosion can bring down active characters. However, when a non-active character's HP falls below 15%, they will no longer suffer from Corrosion.

A Rifthound in the Elemental Devourer state (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rifthounds will also enter an Elemental Devourer condition when they receive elemental damage from their respective element, allowing them to attack more ferociously at the cost of reduced resistance for that element.

Also Read

From the information revealed regarding Tsurumi Island and its new feature, players will know what to expect and activate specific mechanisms in the new area. In addition, they can choose characters early on and get their party members ready to explore the new place in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Ravi Iyer