Top 5 new features and additions in Genshin Impact 2.2 update

Genshin Impact recently concluded its 2.2 update livestream, during which a ton of upcoming content was revealed. From new characters to events, players can expect a lot of changes to arrive in Genshin Impact soon.

Following the anniversary drama, it is certainly important for miHoYo to release a Genshin Impact update that fulfills the demands of the players. Accordingly, the developers have added some quality-of-life changes in the next patch.

From new bosses to the island , here's everything players will witness in Genshin Impact with update 2.2.

Everything new coming with the Genshin Impact 2.2 update: A rhythm event, Rifthound enemies, Polar Star weapon and more

1) Increased storage for Artifacts

Genshin Impact veterans have been requesting an increase in Artifacts storage for a long time. Due to the hard RNG system, players often need to store countless Artifacts for their characters, but the game currently allows only 1,000 Artifacts.

Luckily, with the 2.2 patch, players will be able to store 1,500 Artifacts in their inventory.

2) New events

Players will see four new events take place in the 2.2 update. These include:

Labyrnith Warriors

The event will give a free Xinyan character to the participants. The goal is to enter the Mystic Onmyou Chamber and defeat a wide range of enemies trapped in it.

Zeniet

This event will give out a free 4* Xinyan

This event will give out a free 4* Xinyan

#原神 #GenshinImpact Labyrinth Warriors will be the main event of v2.2

This event will give out a free 4* Xinyan

#原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/tWvXXjIzOy

Shadow of the Ancients

The event will take place in the latest Tsurumi island, and will revolve around the investigation of some ancient Artifacts. For locating components and completing machines, players can expect several exciting rewards.

Tuned to the World's Sounds

The rhythm event has returned to Genshin Impact in the form of Tuned to the World's Sounds. Players will be given an instrument by Kazuha, and they will have to play it alongside many popular characters such as Raiden Shogun.

Zeniet

You'll be playing along with several known characters

Music event where we'll play an instrument given by Kazuha
You'll be playing along with several known characters

#原神 #GenshinImpact

You'll be playing along with several known characters

#原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/Wa79robSYB

Dreams of Bloom

Following the latest fishing event, Genshin Impact is all set to release a gardening event where players can share and arrange flowers to get rewards such as Primogems and Mora.

3) New enemies

Rifthounds are the latest enemies in Genshin Impact, which were revealed during the 2.2 update livestream. Four types of Rifthounds will be released in the update:

Rockfond Rifthounds

Rockfond Rifthound Whelps

Thundercraven Rifthounds

Thundercraven Rifthound Whelps

As the names suggest, the Rockfond Rifthounds belong to the Geo element, while the Thundercraven Rifthounds are the Electro variants.

Rifthounds in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

From the looks of it, Rifthounds will be tough to beat as they can turn invisible during combat and even hit players with the corrosion effect.

4) Tsurumi Island

The final Inazuma island, Tsurumi, will arrive with the 2.2 update, and players should buckle up for several new World Quests, chests and puzzles.

Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact will be filled with fog. As of now, it isn't confirmed if players will be able to remove this effect via some quest, or if it will be permanent like the frost in Dragonspine.

5) New weapons

Four new weapons were revealed during the 2.2 livestream, including Childe's signature weapon called the Polar Star.

The new four-star weapons are:

Wavebreaker’s Fin

Mouun’s Moon

Akuoumaru

All three four-star weapons have the same passive ability, called Watatsumi Wavewalker:

For each point of maximum Energy in the party, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character using this weapon will be increased by 0.12%. A max of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be gained this way.

The Watatsumi Wavewalker, when combined with the ATK% sub-stat, helps in making the new four-star weapons great for burst support characters such as Beidou, Xiangling and Chongyun.

The five-star Polar Star bow best suits Childe. Upon ascension, the weapon offers Crit Rate, and its passive ability increases Elemenal Skill and Burst DMG significantly.

All in all, it is safe to assume that the 2.2 update will receive a positive response from the Genshin Impact community. Fan-favorites such as Hu Tao, Childe and Thoma will be featured in event wishes, and the new events are expected to shower players with a ton of Primogems.

