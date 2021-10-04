Genshin Impact 2.2 adds Inazuma-themed realm layout, Remarkable Chest, and Floating Platforms

Genshin Impact 2.2 will be bringing a surprise for fans of the Serenitea Pot, as the Inazuma-themed housing has finally arrived.

The 2.2 update brings a ton of new content to the pot, including the new Remarkable Chest and Floating Platform along with an entirely new realm known as the Silken Courtyard. This realm is lush with Inazuman trees and life, and has a beautiful sunset over the horizon.

Players that have been waiting for Inazuma's unique realm won't be disappointed. They can read all about these new Serenitea Pot additions here.

Genshin Impact 2.2: New Inazuma Serenitea Pot layout and more

Mochi笑餅【debut tbd】 @8_M0chi_8 New inaxuma themed serenitea pot realm unlocked at sacred sakura tree lvl40 New inaxuma themed serenitea pot realm unlocked at sacred sakura tree lvl40 https://t.co/9MxaSWFQdZ

Genshin Impact 2.2 will be bringing a new realm layout to the Serenitea Pot that is unlocked at level 40 of the Sacred Sakura tree. This realm is full of Inazuman trees and scenery, along with a bright red sun that casts its beauty upon the land.

Players will be able to use this realm just like the others, placing trees, buildings, and even characters within its setting. There will also be new trees and other scenery added to fit Inazuma's esthetic, allowing players to craft their perfect home.

Mochi笑餅【debut tbd】 @8_M0chi_8 Floating island feature will be added to serenitea pot and new chest type "remarkable chest" that gives blueprints.

Artifact inventory increases from 1k to 1.5k storage Floating island feature will be added to serenitea pot and new chest type "remarkable chest" that gives blueprints.

Artifact inventory increases from 1k to 1.5k storage https://t.co/l5SeTbTCyS

There are new chests as well, known as Remarkable Chests. These chests provide blueprints for new furnishings, and fans will need to locate them to gather valuable blueprints for their housing. Collecting these chests will allow for even more customization, so players who love building will definitely want to get out there and grab them.

The addition of Floating Islands to the Serenitea Pot is also something many fans have wanted for a long time and will allow for even more building potential.

New furnishings

There are many new furnishings that can be seen in the preview shots for the Inazuma realm, like the sealing stones from Seirai Island or the glowing flowers found in Inazuma's forests. There are many new land formations and a path lined with sakura petals.

Fans can go crazy creating their ideal Inazuman palace with all of these new options. All players will need to unlock this new realm layout is to make sure they've hit level 40 on their Sacred Sakura tree.

Genshin Impact's newest housing additions bring tons of new variety to the popular housing game mode, and fans who have been waiting since the 2.0 update will definitely be excited.

