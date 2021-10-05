When is the next character banner coming to Genshin Impact? Childe's release date revealed

Genshin Impact, in the 2.2 update live stream, confirmed that a Childe re-run banner would arrive with the upcoming patch. This certainly surprised many fans, as Childe is the first character to get a second re-run banner.

At the moment, Kokomi is the featured character in Genshin Impact alongside Rosaria, Xingqiu, and Beidou. Her banner will be followed by the Childe's Farewell of Snezhnaya banner in the 2.2 update.

Childe is easily one of the best damage dealers in Genshin Impact. His unique playstyle that lets him swap weapons from Bow to Polearm is exceptional, and no other character can replicate this.

Childe's banner release date in Genshin Impact

Childe's banner, called Farewell of Snezhnaya, will naturally arrive when the maintenance break for the 2.2 update ends and the servers go live. As of now, the maintenance is expected to end on October 13.

The maintenance starts at 6.00 am GMT+8, and it will end after five hours, at 11.00 am GMT+8. It will remain available for three weeks, until November 2.

It is worth noting that Genshin Impact has also released a signature weapon for Childe this time. Polar Star is a five-star bow with a massive 46 Base ATK. Only the Skyward Harp has a higher base ATK than this weapon.

In addition to that, the Polar Star has a Crit Rate sub-stat, which amounts to 33.1% at maximum ascension. Lastly, the weapon's passive is focused on increasing Burst and Elemental Skill damage.

It is safe to assume that Polar Star and the new four-star weapons will be featured in the Epitome Invocation banner alongside Farewell of Snezhnaya.

Expected four-star characters in Childe's re-run banner in 2.2 update

Also Read

Even though Genshin Impact hasn't revealed the four-star characters coming in Childe's banner, it seems like they will be Fischl, Noelle, and Barbara. While Fischl and Barbara were a part of the original banner, Noelle can be featured with Childe because she hasn't been in a banner for a long time.

Following Childe, Hu Tao will have her re-run banner in the Genshin Impact 2.2 update, and Thoma will also be featured in it.

Edited by Ravi Iyer