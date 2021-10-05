All 20 Moonchase Charm & Chest locations in Dragonspine in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s event Moonlight Merriment has a new part available. This third part is called Path of Austere Frost. There are 20 new Moonchase Charms and 30 Mystmoon Chests to collect. Each chest rewards players with five Primogems, plus other items. In total, they can collect up to 150 Primogems.

The location of the charms and chests are spread across Dragonspine this time. A tip to make the collection easier is to take advantage of the Teleport Waypoints surrounding the specified location. After collecting all the Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests, they'll complete the exploration progress and win various rewards.

How to collect all 20 Moonchase Charms in Genshin impact

Moonchase Charms locations in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Most of the Moonchase Charms are centered around Wyrmrest Valley. You need to teleport to that location and from there, proceed north. Keep collecting Charms until you reach the Waypoint. Keep in mind that while some are on the ground, others require you to climb mountains.

The rest of the Moonchase Charms are scattered around the other waypoints. There are three in Entombed City Outskirts, one near Snow-Covered Path, and two above the Cryo Hypostasis.

How to collect all 30 Mystmoon Chests in Genshin impact

Mystmoon Chests locations in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

You can collect the Mystmoon Chests in any way you want. You can start at Entombed Outskirts and head north until you reach the furthest waypoint to the north. From there, head to the east while opening the chests until you reach the Snow-Covered Path.

What's left should be easy to collect and you can start by heading to the Cryo Hypostasis waypoint. Then head east to Wyrmrest Valley's waypoint to collect the remaining three Mystmoon Chests.

Moonlight Merriment’s third part, Path of Austere Frost, also has a meter that you need to fill. After reaching 100% progress, players will gain a total of:

18 Mystic Enhancement Ores

80000 Mora

1 Emperor's Balsam

Emperor's Balsam is used to refine the Luxurious Sea-Lord Claymore. In total, you need four Emperor's Balsam to max-refine the weapon. Moonlight Seeker's Path of Austere Frost is the last event you need to complete for refinement rank five.

Traveler talking with Linyang (Image via Genshin Impact)

If you are having a hard time locating the Moonchase charms and Mystmoon chests, you can simply visit Linyang in Liyue Harbor. To make it easier for you, she will mark the locations of the charms and chests that are yet to be found.

