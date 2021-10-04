How to get free 18,820 Primogems after Genshin Impact 2.2 update

Genshin Impact version 2.2 will arrive in less than ten days, and fans know what to expect in the upcoming version.

In every Genshin Impact update, there will always be new ways to obtain Primogems. For version 2.2, Tsurumi Island will be added to the map, and treasure chests should spawn in the new area.

In addition, multiple events will be released one after another to keep the Primogems coming for players.

18,820 Primogems combined available after Genshin Impact 2.2 update

The Genshin Impact 2.2 update maintenance is set to take place on October 13 at 6.00 am. It is expected to be held for five hours, and players will not be able to play during this period.

Here is a list to help obtain Primogems after the Genshin Impact 2.2 update.

Version 2.3 live stream redemption code = 300 Primogems Maintenance Compensation = 300 Primogems Issue Fix Compensation = 300 Primogems Daily Commission = 2520 Primogems Battle Pass = 5 Acquaint Fates (Worth 800 Primogems) Gnostic Hymn = 4 Intertwined Fates (Worth 1320 Primogems) + 680 Primogems Blessing of the Welkin Moon = 3780 Primogems Stardust Exchange = 10 Intertwined Fates + 10 Acquaint Fates (Worth 3200 Primogems) Spiral Abyss = 1800 Primogems Tsurumi Island = 300 Primogems Statue of the Seven = 60 Primogems Sacred Sakura = 4 Intertwined Fates + 8 Acquaint Fates (Worth 1920 Primogems) New achievements = 300 Primogems Character Test Run = 40 Primogems New Events = 1680 Primogems Hangout Events = 120 Primogems HoYoLAB daily check-in = 80 Primogems

F2P players who did not buy the Gnostic Hymn and Blessing of the Welkin Moon will get 7,800 Primogems and 37 Fates. In short, F2P gamers will receive 13,720 Primogems worth of Fates.

For P2P players, they will obtain 12,260 Primogems and 41 Fates. In conclusion, P2P Genshin Impact gamers will get 18,820 Primogems worth of Fates.

A detailed guide to obtain Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.2

1) Version 2.3 live stream redemption code

Example of redemption code (Image via Genshin Impact)

Like the stream yesterday, Genshin Impact will launch another live stream a few weeks before the version 2.3 update. In the special program, three redemption codes will be revealed. By claiming all of the codes before the expiration date, users will obtain 300 Primogems.

2) Maintenance Compensation

Maintenance Compensation and Issue Fix in version 1.5 (Image via Genshin Impact)

For each hour when the Genshin Impact server is down during maintenance, players will get 60 Primogems. The update usually takes around five hours, so they will obtain a minimum of 300 Primogems.

3) Issue Fix Compensation

Gamers will also obtain another 300 Primogems for various issue-fix compensation along with the scheduled maintenance compensation. Both compensations can be claimed from the in-game mail.

4) Daily Commission

The Daily Commission Rewards interface (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact version 2.2 will last for 42 days. Each day, players will get 60 Primogems as rewards after completing the daily commissions. In total, one will obtain 2520 Primogems.

5) Battle Pass

Battle Pass and Gnostic Hymn rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Sojourner's Battle Pass has 50 levels. Genshin Impact users will receive one Acquaint Fate at levels 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50. Thus, a total of 5 Acquaint Fates equivalent to 800 Primogems can be obtained after increasing the Battle Pass level.

6) Gnostic Hymn

Gnostic Hymn is the paid version of Battle Pass. Of course, gamers will get more Primogems and Fates as a reward after leveling up the Gnostic Hymn by doing missions.

At the maximum level, gamers will get 4 Intertwined Fates (equivalent to 640 Primogems) and 680 Primogems. Thus, in total, they will receive 1,320 Primogems.

7) Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Blessing of the Welkin Moon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Blessing of the Welkin Moon is another paid content where players will obtain Primogems after a daily reset. For each day, they will gain 90 Primogems. So, in total, users should receive 3,780 Primogems if they bought the Blessing of the Welkin Moon for the entire version 2.2.

8) Stardust Exchange

Stardust Exchange in the shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

5 Intertwined and Acquaint Fates can be purchased once per month from the Stardust Exchange in the Shop menu. Combining Fates from October and November, gamers can obtain 10 Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates, equivalent to 3,200 Primogems.

9) Spiral Abyss

Full stars in Spiral Abyss (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Spiral Abyss will be reset three times in Genshin Impact version 2.2. If users manage to clear the abyss with a complete star, they will receive 600 Primogems per cycle. In total, they can claim a total of 1,800 Primogems.

10) Tsurumi Island

The new area, Tsurumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tsurumi Island is a new area in version 2.2. Unlocking Statue of the Seven, Waypoint, and Domain will provide gamers with Primogems. There will also be new chests in Tsurumi Island. Assuming they can complete the full exploration in the new island, they may get up to 300 Primogems.

11) Statue of the Seven

Level 9 of Statue of the Seven in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

Currently, the Statue of the Seven in Inazuma can only be increased to level 9. After version 2.2, they may be able to max the statue to level 10. After that, players will gain 60 Primogems as a reward.

12) Sacred Sakura

Level 30 of Sacred Sakura in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sacred Sakura's Flavor is restricted until level 30 in the current version. After the update, Genshin Impact players may offer Electro Sigils to upgrade the Sakura tree to level 50. They will receive 4 Intertwined Fates and 8 Acquaint Fates, equivalent to 1,920 Primogems, as rewards.

13) New achievements

New achievements may be added in version 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact may add a new section to the achievement page for the Tsurumi Island in version 2.2. In addition, there may also be new hidden achievements in Wonders of the Worlds. Assuming users complete all the achievements, they might get 300 Primogems.

14) Character test run

The character test run for Hutao and Childe (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tartaglia and Hu Tao's test run will be available after their banner is released by Genshin Impact. For 5-star characters, their test run will provide a total of 40 Primogems.

15) New events

Based on the live stream announcement yesterday, four events can be spotted to give Primogems. Following the trends from the previous version, each event usually provides 420 Primogems each. In total, all four new events will reward players with 1,680 Primogems.

16) Hangout events

Two new Hangout Events (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hangout Events is back with two new characters. Thoma and Sayu will obtain their Story Quests in the third series. Each quest will provide 60 Primogems after completing it. Thus, one can get 120 Primogems after achieving all endings in the Hangout Events.

17) HoYoLAB daily check-in

The daily check-in rewards (Image via HoYoLAB)

Genshin Impact version 2.2 starts on October 13. Hence, the Primogem rewards begin on day 18. In version 2.2, gamers will receive 80 Primogems if they continuously check in to HoYoLAB

Also Read

Aside from the list above, Genshin Impact may add a HoYoLAB event without prior notice. Furthermore, there is also specific competition in HoYoLAB that provides Primogems and physical rewards to the selected winner.

Edited by Ravi Iyer