Top 5 commissions to get secret achievements in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact brings a lot of RNG to the game. From gacha characters, weapons, artifacts, and even commissions.

Players will get four commissions from the Adventurers' Guild on Daily Reset at 4:00 AM (server time), viewable through the Quest menu or the Adventurer Handbook. Furthermore, there is a small chance of getting the NPC commissions that may provide secret achievements or basic commissions where gamers need to defeat common enemies.

It could take months for a specific NPC commission to appear due to the random nature of commissions. Here are the top 5 commissions to get hidden achievements in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact commissions for secret achievements

5) The Gourmet Supremos: Breakthrough Thinking

The Gourmet Supremos: Breakthrough Thinking commission (Image via Stoffluid)

From Genshin Impact version 2.0, The Gourmet Supremos is notorious for its continuous chain quest. One of their commissions, 'The Gourmet Supremos: Breakthrough Thinking,' requires you to help Xudong create inspiration for a new recipe.

Choose the second option concerning Xiangling (Image via Stoffluid, Youtube)

You can do this by talking to Liyue's Chef Mao from the Wanmin Restaurant. However, during the conversation, make sure to choose the option where Xiangling is related.

Xiangling can be spotted north from the Waypoint (Image via Stoffluid, Youtube)

Then, go to the Teleport Waypoint in Qingce Village to find Xiangling. You can spot her north from Waypoint, surrounded by bamboo trees. Interact with Xiangling to share the problems, and she will share her insight regarding the recipe.

Boom Shaka-Laka, More Boom-Shaka-Laka secret achievement (Image via Stoffluid, Youtube)

Finally, Xiangling will give you her handwritten notes. It records some of her novel ideas regarding cooking. Go back to Xudong in Inazuma City and hand Xiangling's note to him to complete the commission. You will obtain the secret achievement 'Boom Shaka-Laka, More Boom-Shaka-Laka' at the end of the quest.

4) The Taste of Home

The Taste of Home commission from Tang Wen (Image via Netto PG, Youtube)

In 'The Taste of Home' commission, Tang Wen will ask you to cook her a cuisine from Liyue in Genshin Impact. However, you need to give her any 'Suspicious Dish' from the choices to trigger the next commission.

Liyue Ichiban secret achievement (Image via Gamers Weebs, Youtube)

The next time you gain a quest from Tang Wen, it will be an 'Absolute Unique Delicacy.' This time, cook her a 'Delicious dish' from the option you choose and give it to Tang Wen. Once the commission is completed, a 'Liyue Ichiban' secret achievement will appear.

3) The Gourmet Supremos: Extreme Cookery

The Gourmet Supremos: Extreme Cookery commission (Image via BakaVeeSenpai, Youtube)

Kamei Munehisa, a new addition to a group called The Gourmet Supremos in Genshin Impact, needs your help to clear out a group of monsters in two locations. There are two areas with Hilichurl camps, and you can only choose one camp per commission. This means you need to clear 'The Gourmet Supremos: Extreme Cookery' twice.

Samurice secret achievement (Image via BakaVeeSenpai, Youtube)

For the first time in the quest, you can choose to defeat enemies on the left camp. Then, you should pick the right camp on the second commission. At the end of the second commission, the secret achievement 'Samurice' will appear.

2) The Gourmet Supremos: Cook-Off

The Gourmet Supremos: Cook-Off commission (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Gourmet Supremos: Cook-Off is another commission focused on the Gourmet Supremos grouping Genshin Impact. In this quest, Xudong and Kamei Munehisa are having a competition to set the theme for a meal.

Meal for Two secret achievements (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can choose to help either Xudong or Kamei Munehisa in their showdown. Meaning that you need to get this quest twice and run a different option to obtain the hidden achievement 'Meal for Two' in Genshin Impact.

1) Ceaseless Training

Ceaseless Training commission from Asakura (Image via Hunter Hasan, Youtube)

Ceaseless Training is a commission added from Genshin Impact version 2.0. However, many players didn't obtain the secret achievement from this quest until now because of the requirement.

You Should Start A Doushin Dojo secret achievement (Image via Hunter Hasan, Youtube)

You must complete the Ceaseless Training five times before obtaining the 'You Should Start a Doushin Dojo' secret achievement. To accomplish this quest, you need to defeat Asakura, the one who issued the commission. Since it is hard to get the NPC commission, you may take a long time to receive this hidden achievement.

NPC commissions that give secret achievement are difficult to obtain in Genshin Impact. Therefore, the only way to increase players' luck is by choosing the preferred region to do Commission Quests in the Adventurer Handbook. Then, the commission will be concentrated in the chosen region from the next day by selecting a specific area.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu