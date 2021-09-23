Top 5 Specter locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact introduced Specters with the 2.1 update as common enemies in Inazuma. They drop materials that players require to ascend characters such as Aloy and weapons such as Everlasting Moonglow and The Catch.

There are three types of Specters - Anemo, Hydro, and Geo. Interestingly, they can heal each other, and players worldwide are currently having a tough time killing them.

This article dives into the five best locations in Inazuma where players can find Specters and farm for the Spectral Husk, Spectral Heart, and Spectral Nucleus.

Best farming locations in Genshin Impact

1) Bourou Village

Bororu Village in the Sangonomiya Shrine is one of the best locations to farm for Spectral materials. Players can travel between the two teleport waypoints in the region and find several specters along the way.

It is recommended to use the farming route highlighted in the image below.

Specter locations in Bourou Village (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

2) Sangonomiya Shrine

The Sangonomiya Shrine has many Specter spawn locations near it. There are two teleport waypoints in the region, and players can easily reach Specters from both.

The best farming route is to teleport to the Sangonomiya Shrine waypoint and head Northeast. After that, players can teleport to the northern waypoint in the region.

Specter locations in Sangonomiya Shrine (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

3) Amakumo Peak

The Amakumo Peak is undoubtedly the best location to farm for Specters in Genshin Impact.

Players can first teleport to the waypoint mentioned in the image below and then follow the route.

Specter locations in Amakumo Peak (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

It is worth noting that, at times, Specters do not spawn unless players come close to them. They might not be able to spot them from a distance. Hence, it is best to reach the exact locations marked on the map.

4) Amakumo Peak-East

The eastern waypoint in Amakumo Peak is also significant for farming Specters. Players can start by defeating the hordes near the waypoint and, after that, head towards the southernmost island containing a plethora of Specters.

Specter locations in Amakumo Peak (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

5) Fort Hiraumi

Fort Hiraumi is the final location where players expect many Specters to spawn and drop the ascension materials.

There are two teleport waypoints in the region, and luckily, most enemies spawn near them.

Specter locations in Fort Hiraumi (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Teyvat is currently witnessing a surge in the number of Specters. Players must send their characters on expeditions and conduct investigations at the Spectral Secrets event in Genshin Impact.

