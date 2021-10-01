All 20 Moonchase Charm locations in Genshin Impact: Mondstadt Moonlight Merriment guide

Phase 2 of the Moonlight Merriment event at Genshin Impact is now unlocked. Players can now enjoy the next location of treasure hunting in 'Path of Gentle Breezes' Mondstadt.

Unlike phase 1,'Path of Stalwart Stone' in Liyue, the number of Moonchase Charms that gamers need to collect has decreased. This time, Genshin Impact fans only need to gather 20 Charms in Starfell Lake, Mondstadt.

By referring to an interactive map, it is easy to collect all Moonchase Charms in Mondstadt within a few minutes. Additionally, a limited-event reward is given to those who collect all the Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests in Genshin Impact.

All 20 Moonchase Charm locations in Mondstadt in Genshin Impact

Moonchase Charms location divided by route (Image via Interactive Map)

The Genshin Impact official interactive map has recently been updated, adding the location of Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests in Mondstadt. A total of 20 Moonchase Charms were placed for the 'Path of Gentle Breezes' in Starfell Lake, Mondstadt.

Conveniently, Starfell Lake in Genshin Impact has multiple teleport waypoints that players can take advantage of. A Statue of the Seven, Teleport Waypoint, and Domain Waypoint can be seen in the area.

For all 20 Moonchase Charms, it doesn't matter in which order Genshin Impact players collect them. Instead, the most crucial aspect is the overall position of the Charms, and the best route that players can use. A recommended route has been included for players in the graphic above.

Since the Charms are scattered in Starfell Lake, players are recommended to split them into different courses and follow each, one at a time.

If some players are not familiar with using an interactive map, they can watch the walkthrough video above to know the precise location of each Charm.

In Mondstadt's greener areas, the extra glitter and rotation around the Moonchase Charms help them pop out. Some of them are high up in the places where they've been designated. As a result, Genshin Impact players should be ready to traverse Mondstadt's cliff to obtain some of the Charms.

Moonlight Seeker rewards for the Path of Gentle Breezes

Collection progress on the event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once Genshin Impact players have collected all the Moonchase Charms in Mondstadt, their collection progress will increase by 57%. After that, the remaining 43% can be gained by collecting Mystmoon Chests in the same area.

After 100% collection progress is completed, all rewards will be unlocked, and gamers can claim them from the event page. The reward tiers are as below:

Collection Progress Rewards 25% 4 x Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator

20,000 Mora

50 Moonchase Festival Festive Fever 50% 4 x Debris of Decarabian's City

20,000 Mora

50 Moonchase Festival Festive Fever 75% 4 x Boreal Wolf's Cracked

20,000 Mora

50 Moonchase Festival Festive Fever 100% 1 x Emperor's Balsam

20,000 Mora

50 Moonchase Festival Festive Fever

The 'Emperor's Balsam' and 'Festive Fever' are precious rewards that players should look out for. The Emperor's Balsam is the refinement material for the event-exclusive weapon 'Luxurious Sea-Lord.' The Moonchase Festival Festive Fever, on the other hand, is an event experience required to unlock the second Event Quest 'Moonlight Merriment: Part 2.'

With the refinement material at hand, the Luxurious Sea-Lord claymore will become even better. It could then be used even on the competitive stage Spiral Abyss, in Genshin Impact.

