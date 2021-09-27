How to get Luxurious Sea-lord Claymore in Genshin Impact

The new event, 'Moonlight Merriment,' rewards an event-limited weapon, Luxurious Sea-Lord Claymore. The new weapon has been a hot topic in the Genshin Impact community.

While the stats for the claymore are average, the unique design that resembles fish makes players want to equip it with their character. Genshin Impact fans can obtain the Luxurious Sea-Lord Claymore by playing one of the game modes, 'Moonlight Seeker.'

In addition to the exclusive weapon, gamers will also obtain other rewards such as Mora, weapon enhancement materials, and Festive Fever EXP.

Genshin Impact: How to obtain Luxurious Sea-lord

Moonlight Merriment event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can get the Luxurious Sea-Lord Claymore in Genshin Impact by completing the first phase of Moonlight Seeker. From the Moonlight Merriment event page, you can see that there are three gameplay modes.

Moonlight Seeker, the second mode, is treasure-hunting gameplay. You need to collect all the Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests that the Adventurers' Guild placed.

Path of Stalwart Stone collection progress (Image via Genshin Impact)

It's worth mentioning that the chests and charms can be found in three different places. However, you only need to complete the first phase, 'Path of Stalwart Stone,' to obtain the Luxurious Sea-Lord Claymore. While the remaining stage rewards you with 'Emperor's Balsam,' the refinement material for the claymore.

There are 30 Moonchase Charms and 40 Mystmoon Chests in the Path of Stalwart Stone, specifically in Minlin, Liyue.

Claim the rewards from the event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can check your collection progress on the event page. Once it reaches 100% collection progress, the Luxurious Sea-Lord claymore will be unlocked, and you can claim it. The weapon will start at level 1, and you will receive a 1.5 Weapon Enhancement EXP bonus during the Moonlight Merriment event.

Luxurious Sea-Lord claymore stats and skill

Luxurious Sea-Lord claymore descriptions (Image via Genshin Impact)

Base Attack at Level 1: 41

Base Attack at Level 90: 454

Substat Attack at Level 1: 12%

Substat Attack at Level 90: 55.1%

Luxurious Sea-Lord's passive skill, 'Oceanic Victory,' increases the wielder's Elemental Burst damage. In addition, when an Elemental Burst hits opponents, the weapon will summon a titanic tuna to deals AoE damage. This effect happens once every 15 seconds.

Although it is a F2P weapon, many claymore users will benefit when equipping the Luxurious Sea-Lord. After all, weapons earned through events can usually be upgraded to their maximum refinement level. At Refinement Rank 5, the weapon's passive skill effect will be enhanced.

For the Luxurious Sea-Lord, at Refinement Rank 5, it can boost the wielder's Elemental Burst damage by 24%. As a result, it's a good fit for characters who rely on Elemental Burst DMG. Razor, Beidou, Diluc, and Eula are all possible contenders for this weapon. The attack substat can also help Sayu as her healing percentage depends on her attack.

Luxurious Sea-Lord is a great claymore, especially for F2P players who do not have many weapon choices. It is well known in Genshin Impact how hard it is to obtain an excellent gacha weapon, especially a 5-star one. Thus, providing a free effective weapon once in a few versions is an excellent addition for casual gamers to go through challenging stages in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar