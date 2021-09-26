Genshin Impact Wish Simulator for Kokomi banner: Unlimited wishes to test gacha luck

Genshin Impact Wish Simulators are a fun way to explore one's gacha luck with the recent Kokomi banner.

Gacha games can be a crapshoot when it comes to how lucky some players are. Sometimes, one can pull two five-star units in back-to-back pulls. Unfortunately, others must rely on pity rates to get their desired 5-star units. The odds of pulling the same character are identical for all players, but some still wish to test their gacha luck.

Right now, Kokomi's banner is the relevant topic. Kokomi is a divisive character to pull for, but her fans may still wish to test out their luck. On a side note, this Wish Simulator works for past banners as well.

Click here to be redirected to the main Genshin Impact wish simulator.

Exploring the Genshin Impact Wish Simulator for Kokomi

A screen of the infinite wish simulator (Image via uzairashraf.dev)

Upon entering the site, Genshin Impact players will see the Beginners' wish banner. To check out one's luck with Kokomi's banner, one must click on the second tab (with Kokomi on it).

Alternatively, one can try their luck with the Epitome Invocation banner. Some players might find it amusing if they acquire some Primordial Jade Cutter copies or not.

Either way, it's vital to cover some of the benefits of this Wish Simulator.

Testing out infinite wishes

It even includes the wishing animation (Image via Genshin Impact)

The best benefit of using a wish simulator is that Genshin Impact players don't spend any real resources on it. It doesn't cost money to use a simulator. Likewise, no Primogems or Intertwined Fates are lost for testing luck.

This particular Wish Simulator has the benefit of having accurate odds. It's an open-source project, so one can always check it out if they so wish.

The UI differs a tad from the game but should still be familiar to any Genshin Impact player. It's worth noting that one's luck in a Wish Simulator isn't the same as their luck in-game. This is strictly for fun.

It helps track wishes easily

It even includes a cost function (Image via uzairashraf.dev)

Not only does this Wish Simulator track the number of copies a player gets, but it also gives players a calculation of how much money they need to spend to get it. For example, 100 pulls cost $206.40.

Genshin Impact players can also sort the pulls by a few categories, such as:

Rating

Name

Quantity

They can even limit it to only weapons or characters. To reset it, go back to the screen with the wishes. Click on "Settings" and then on "Reset Inventory." Alternatively, Genshin Impact players can choose to go to a different banner from this menu.

Note: Changing the banner only changes the character banner. So Kokomi's banner will change, but the weapon banner will stay the same.

Other banners

One can choose a banner other than Kokomi's (Image via uzairashraf.dev)

One of the main attractions of this Wish Simulator is that Genshin Impact players can select any character banner. It's worth noting that this statement will apply to future banners once they're released.

Hence, Genshin Impact players can choose to use this Wish Simulator in the future when that occurs.

