Is there a Paywall in Genshin Impact? All you need to know

Genshin Impact is an incredibly popular game that has taken off with a huge community of players all across the internet. Players have been enjoying this free-to-play experience ever since it launched almost a year ago, and the game is still witnessing a massive influx of users joining every day.

However, there is something that a lot of players wonder about which is a usual concern surrounding all free-to-play games. Many users have been fretting over the existence of a paywall in Genshin Impact since it launched.

Is there a paywall in Genshin Impact:

I'm really loving this game. And I actually like the gacha style, I just hope it doesn't turn into a pay-to-win kinda game. @GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/aW8a5ArAxs — Mayeru (@iMayeru) October 4, 2020

Genshin Impact having a paywall or being pay-to-win, has been a concern in the community ever since its launch almost a year ago. Players who are familiar with free to play games are no strangers to the concept of a paywall in a game, or a point in which progression is locked behind money.

Many players have raised concerns over the wish system, or the way they can spend money for resin progression, but there are also many performing at the highest level without spending any money or Primogems.

Players like Enviosity and other F2P focused channels have proven that it is possible to succeed and complete almost everything in Genshin Impact without spending a single dime.

These players prove that through astute knowledge about the game, one can complete the grueling Spiral Abyss or even max out their characters without diving into their pockets.

However, going down that path takes far more effort but it proves that spending on Genshin Impact for content progression is not necessary.

Does Genshin Impact require players to spend money to get characters:

One area in which players may feel that Genshin Impact is pay-to-win is in the wish system. As wishing is almost entirely RNG until players hit pity, and even then they have to contend with the 50/50 system, they may be inclined to spend money on Genshin Impact to guarantee acquisition of their favorite characters.

This is one aspect of Genshin Impact where those who spend money on the game are at a significant advantage.

14 Free wishes.

146 Primogems saved

15 Stardust exchange



As for my pitty, I lost count since Eula banner so I'm kind of worried for Ayaka's home coming but we'll see. pic.twitter.com/uqxolN0Jx6 — [K] (@Coffee_Kanoya) July 4, 2021

However, there are players who commit to saving up Primogems for their desired characters, and by saving through banners players can obtain their favorite characters without spending a penny.

It is likely that these players will not be able to wish on every banner but through commitment, they can reasonably get any character as long as they continue to save up. Genshin Impact does reward players for being prudent with their resources.

Do players need to spend money to complete events:

As much as I love a good challenge in Genshin, this new event is so pay to win it's ridiculous

It's not impossible, especially since you can coop it and adjust level, but I am genuinely not sure how anyone that's not a gigawhale can consistently clear with higher scores — Ellie @ 🐳🐉💧 (@ragna_infinity) July 1, 2021

Generally, Genshin Impact is considered to have pretty simple events that can be completed by all players, but the latest event, "Legend of the Vagabond Sword," has caught some ire from the fanbase, especially those who opt for free-to-play.

This event has been considered too difficult for some players. Completion of these levels is quite strenuous as the bosses are too powerful and too tanky to defeat without stronger units.

This is one aspect the community somewhat agrees on, and if the Genshin events continue to provide punishing challenges, players may be inclined to spend some money to make them easier.

However, players always have the option to lower the difficulty of the events and proceed to complete them that way. Genshin Impact is a game where players can increase the difficulty of challenges according to their whims, making this not so much a paywall but a difficulty setting.

At the end of the day, Genshin Impact is a game where most of the challenging content can be completed by any player, regardless of spending.

The benefits that come from spending money include guaranteed acquisition of characters and overall convenience. Free-to-play gamers have access to the former albeit through significantly more effort.

Nonetheless, Genshin Impact doesn't restrict content from free-to-play users, although it does reward spending.

