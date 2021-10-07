'Ah, Fresh Meat!' Genshin Impact quest guide: Complete walkthrough details

'Ah, Fresh Meat!' is a quest that some new players might struggle with in Genshin Impact.

The Dragonspine region is well-known for its cold and brutal environment. One notable quest here is 'Ah, Fresh Meat!' Here, players speak to Harris, give him ten Chilled Meat, defeat The Great Snowboar King, and make some goulash.

It's a straightforward quest, but there are some things players should keep in mind when attempting it. This guide will cover all of the details that gamers should know.

Genshin Impact: 'Ah, Fresh Meat!' quest guide

The starting location for the 'Ah, Fresh Meat!" quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can start the 'Ah, Fresh Meat!' quest by talking to Harris in the Dragonspine Adventurer Camp. This location is up north from the Snow-Covered Path, with a Teleport Waypoint nearby.

He will then ask the player for ten pieces of Chilled Meat. If the player already has it, they can give it to him to advance to the next part of the quest. If the player doesn't have it, they can defeat Snowboars in Dragonspine to get two of them at a time.

For players who don't have Chilled Meat

A frozen Snowboar (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the southeastern Teleport Waypoint in Dragonspine. Travel back to the mainland and melt the ice that contains a Snowboar. A few Snowboars spawn frozen on the southeastern coast, so the player must use Pyro to melt the ice. Afterward, eliminate the Snowboar and collect the two Chilled Meat it drops.

Remember, Genshin Impact players must collect ten of them for the 'Ah, Fresh Meat!' quest.

Giving the Chilled Meat to Harris

The player will have to defeat these Snowboars (Image via Genshin Impact)

Give the ten Chilled Meat to Harris back at the Dragonspine Adventurer's Camp. He will talk about The Great Snowboar King. Afterward, the Genshin Impact player must head to a spot on the map.

Melt the ice of the Snowboars here (the image above might help) and defeat them. Once the player succeeds in doing that, The Great Snowboar King will spawn.

The Great Snowboar King, as it appears in 'Ah, Fresh Meat!' (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Great Snowboar King does a respectable amount of damage. It counts as a boss, and the player must defeat it to advance in the 'Ah, Fresh Meat!' quest. Its attacks are slow yet can easily deal a few thousand damage to unsuspecting players.

Shield characters can help novice Genshin Impact players survive this boss fight. This boss also has an attack where icicles fall. They're relatively wide but are easy to avoid altogether.

Genshin Impact players can warm up by heading north to this area (Image via Genshin Impact)

The biggest problem for Genshin Impact players to overcome is the Sheer Cold effect. They can warm up by heading up north to this area (or by heading south to the Pyro Seelie).

Sheer Cold deals steady damage over time but won't be fatal to players who have good sustain or can defeat The Great Snowboar quickly enough. The main objective is to eliminate this enemy.

Genshin Impact players can fight The Great Snowboar after beating the 'Ah, Fresh Meat!' quest.

Return to Harris

The Goulash cooking screen (Image via Genshin Impact)

After returning to Harris, Genshin Impact players must create Goulash. This recipe requires two Chilled Meat, Two Carrots, and one Tomato. It lowers the effectiveness of Sheer Cold in Dragonspine when consumed.

Make one and give it to Harris. The Genshin Impact player must then wait until 18:00 before speaking to Harris once again. Upon doing so, the player will be finished with the 'Ah, Fresh Meat!' quest.

