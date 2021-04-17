Genshin Impact: Where to find carrots for the Marvelous Merchandise event?

Genshin Impact has revealed the required items for Day-2 of the Marvelous Merchandise event. Liben, the NPC, needs five carrots, five pinecones, and five sunsettias to offer Primogems and other rewards in return on the second day.

While the other items are pretty common, carrots are difficult to find due to the limited number of spawn locations. However, there are ways to find carrots easily in Genshin Impact without running around the whole map. This article will list five locations to find carrots easily in Genshin Impact.

Where to find carrots in Genshin Impact

Carrots usually spawn near cottages or hills in the wild. Although the item can be obtained in both the maps, it's easier to find them in Mondstadt. Players need to keep an eye on such areas while looking for marked locations on the map to spot the items quickly.

The following are the five most easy and efficient ways to farm carrots in Genshin Impact:

#1 Stormterror's Lair

Carrot location in Genshin Impact: Stormterror's Liar

The three marked locations in Stormterror's Liar can provide up to 12 carrots. There are common mobs such as Hilichurls and Mitachurls on the route that can annoy the players while collecting the items. Gliding from the Statue of the Seven or teleporting to the nearest waypoint can ease the farming process for the players.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Upcoming weekly boss, Azhdaha, to drop two new artifacts and Dream Solvent

#2 Stormbearer Mountains

Advertisement

Carrot location in Genshin Impact: Stormbearer Mountains

Players can teleport to the waypoint located at Stormbearer Mountains and walk to the marked location to find four carrots. This is one of the easiest ways to collect the items, as there are no enemies in the vicinity. A total of 4 carrots can be found at this spot.

#3 Brightcrown Canyon

Carrot location in Genshin Impact: Brightcrown canyon

To the south of Brightcrown canyon's teleport waypoint, players can find four carrots at the marked location. Carrots spawn here every day, below the ridge, surrounded by several Anemo slimes.

Advertisement

Image via Genshin Impact

#4 Near Wangshu Inn

Carrot location in Genshin Impact: To the West of Wangshu Inn

To the west of Wangshu Inn, players can find a Fatui camp at the marked location at the shores. In the yard, several carrots and radishes respawn every day.

#5 Mondstadt and Liyue Expeditions

Mondstadt: Carrots can be obtained from Wolvendom Expeditions in Genshin Impact

Apart from collecting spawned carrots, players can dispatch their characters on an expedition to Wolvendom to obtain the same. Depending upon the duration of the expedition, players can obtain 8 to 12 carrots for the Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Yanfei's ascension materials revealed by data miners.

Liyue: Carrots can be obtained from Guyun stone forest Expeditions in Genshin Impact

Advertisement

Similarly, In Liyue, players can easily send their characters on the Guyun stone forest expedition to get 8 to 12 carrots. It might not be the fastest way to farm the materials, but it is the easiest.

After collecting all the required materials, including materials from Day-2 of the Marvelous Merchandise event, players need to teleport to Mondstadt. Liben, the NPC, can be found near the gates of Mondstadt city, where players can trade the items for a Box o' Marvels. A Box o' Marvels contains Primogems, Hero's wits, Mora, and other premium resources in Genshin Impact.

Also read: List of all Genshin Impact redeem codes working in April 2021