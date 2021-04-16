Genshin Impact: Where to find Liben and how to complete the Marvelous Merchandise event

Genshin Impact has kicked off its Marvelous Merchandise event for version 1.4.

In this event, players have to collect certain items such as apples, sweet flowers, fowls and find Liben, an NPC, to exchange the materials for Boxes o' Marvels.

Liben requires certain farmable resources of less rarity and offers some of the most premium rewards in exchange.

To obtain the rewards, players have to collect the required items in a specified amount and find Liben to trade them. However, the event can be difficult for players who don't have any necessary items left in their inventory.

This article will help players find Liben and complete the event easily in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Where can players find Liben, the NPC, for the Marvelous Merchandise event?

Marvelous Merchandise Event: Open Boxes o' Marvels and Get Primogems!



During the event, Travelers can look around Mondstadt for Liben the merchant. Give him the materials he requires to open Boxes o' Marvels, which contain Primogems and other rewards.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/TfA8OncAvt — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 13, 2021

The Marvelous Merchandise event is live and will continue until April 23, 03:59 AM (server time) in Genshin Impact.

Over the next eight days, Liben will appear in Mondstadt at different locations, allowing players to collect multiple Boxes o' Marvels. On the first day of the Marvelous Merchandise event, Liben can be found in Mondstadt, near the city's gates.

Genshin Impact marvelous Merchandise event Day-1: Liben's location

Genshin Impact: How to complete Day 1 of Marvelous Merchandise event and win Primogems

Necessary items on Day-1 of Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact

On Day 1, Liben requires the following items in exchange for a Box o' Marvels.

5 X Sweet flowers 5 X Apples 5 X Fowls

Fowls and sweet flowers are pretty easy to farm, but players may find it difficult to get enough apples. In that case, players can follow this guide to farm enough apples and trade them for a Box o' Marvels in Genshin Impact.

After collecting all the required items, players can return to Liben and initiate a conversation to open up the exchange menu.

As shown in the above image, the Box o' Marvels contains 40 Primogems, Fine enhancement ores and Mystic enhancement ores.

Rewards from Geo Box o' Marvels in Marvelous Merchandise event

The rewards may vary from user to user depending on their progress in the game. There are 7 types of boxes o' Marvels, based on 7 elements of the game.

Players can visit another gamer's world in co-op mode to claim a particular box if they are not satisfied with the random box available in their own world.

