Top 5 Genshin Impact Sweet Flower locations for Marvelous Merchandise event

Marvelous Merchandise 1.4 in Genshin Impact requires five Sweet Flowers on Day 1 of the event. Along with that, players will also need five fowls and five apples.

Although Sweet Flowers grows everywhere, sometimes, things tend not to be available whenever it is needed. If players require Sweet Flowers, they can follow this guide to find many in five easy-to-access locations.

5 Genshin Impact Sweet Flower locations for Marvelous Merchandise event

During the event, Travelers can look around Mondstadt for Liben the merchant. Give him the materials he requires to open Boxes o' Marvels, which contain Primogems and other rewards.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/TfA8OncAvt — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 13, 2021

Sweet Flowers are one of the most common materials in Genshin Impact. It can be found pretty much anywhere (except Dragonspine). These are five locations where players can collect a lot of Sweet Flowers:

Location 1: Dawn Winery

Sweet Flowers north of Dawn Winery, Genshin Impact

Players can find three Sweet Flowers by walking north.

One more Sweet Flower with three berries

Afterward, move a little to the east to find one more, along with three berries.

Location 2: Sal Terrae

A Sweet Flower in Sal Terrae, Genshin Impact

After teleporting using the teleport point, either swim across or walk around the island. Players will first find one lonely Sweet Flowers.

Three Sweet Flowers in Sal Terrae

Right across the single flower, players can find three more flocking together.

Location 3: Southwest of Qingce Village

Sweet Flowers southwest of Qingce Village, Genshin Impact

Players have to walk a little to the south and cross the bridge to find three Sweet Flowers in this spot.

Nine more Sweet Flowers are available if players follow the route

Afterward, go to the marked locations and look for a flower field to obtain nine more Sweet Flowers.

Location 4: South of Taishan Mansion

Sweet Flowers south of Taishan Mansion, Genshin Impact

In the marked location, players will find four Sweet Flowers. However, one of them is a Whopperflower.

More Sweet Flowers can be found along the road

Players are encouraged to follow the road. They will find four sweet flowers and one trap Whopperflower.

Location 5: Qingyun Peak

Sweet Flowers in Qingyun Peak, Genshin Impact

After teleporting to the Statue of the Seven, glide down to the little green gazebo. There, players can find four Sweet Flowers.

Honorary Mention: Flora's shop

Flora's shop sells 10 Sweet Flowers for 200 Mora each

If exploring is not the players' cup of tea, they can talk to Flora, the florist from Mondstadt. She will sell 10 Sweet Flowers for 200 Mora each. Although this method is not recommended, it's surely an easy alternative for the event.

Following the routes mentioned, players can easily collect a total of 31 Sweet Flowers. A decent amount for a modest effort.