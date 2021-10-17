All Stone Slate locations in Genshin Impact's Tsurumi Island

Genshin Impact added multiple puzzles to Tsurumi Island, the new area in version 2.2. One of the puzzles is where players must search for several stone slates to complete the puzzle and redeem 2 Luxurious Chests, a hefty reward.

An underground room beneath Chirai Shrine in Genshin Impact holds seven empty tombstones. Players need to collect seven stone slates around Tsurumi Island to fill the tombstone and unlock the rewards.

Location of 7 stone slates in Genshin Impact's Tsurumi Island

1) Chirai Shrine

Location of the first stone slate in Tsurumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first stone slate can be obtained from Chirai Shrine. It is unlocked behind a puzzle where you need to use a peculiar pinion gadget on two glowing bird statues and hit the stones engraved with Ishine Script in the correct order.

The first stone slate (Image via Genshin Impact)

2) North of Moshiri Ceremonial Site

Location of the second stone slate in Tsurumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to Moshiri Ceremonial Site and glide north towards a glowing bird statue. The mechanic of this puzzle is similar to the puzzle before. You need to use a peculiar pinion gadget on several bird monuments to know the order of the Ishine Script. Then, hit the stones according to the symbols.

The second stone slate (Image via Genshin Impact)

3) South of Moshiri Ceremonial Site

The third stone slate location in Tsurumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next, teleport to the Moshiri Ceremonial Site waypoint and head south. Similar to the previous puzzle, you need to hit the stones in the correct order of Ishine Script. The symbols' order can be obtained by following an Electro Seelie after using the peculiar pinion gadget on the bird statue.

The third stone slate (Image via Genshin Impact)

4) Mt. Kanna

The fourth stone slate location in Tsurumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can find the fourth stone slate in Mt. Kanna. First, teleport to the Moshiri Ceremonial Site waypoint and head west to Mt. Kanna entrance. Behind the giant tree, you will find a glowing bird statue.

Use the peculiar pinion feather on the statue, and three Seelies will appear. Follow all of them to obtain stones that will complete the puzzle. Of course, the puzzle where you need to hit the stones in the correct Ishine Script order will appear too.

The fourth stone slate (Image via Genshin Impact)

5) Shirikoro Peak

The fifth stone slate location in Tsurumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fifth stone slate is located in Shirikoro Peak, Tsurumi Island. Teleport to the waypoint and glide down until you reach the bottom. There, you will find several bird monuments that will help you solve the puzzle.

The fifth stone slate (Image via Genshin Impact)

6) Northwest of Shirikoro Peak

The sixth stone slate location in Tsurumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next, you can teleport to Shirikoro Peak waypoint and head northwest. The puzzle here is different from before as you need to move the stone slates to their original location based on the Ishine Script on the ground.

The sixth stone slate (Image via Genshin Impact)

7) Southwest of Autake Plains

The seventh stone slate location in Tsurumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last stone slate is located southwest of Autake Plains. You can teleport to Wakukau Shoal west waypoint and head southwest. The puzzle for this stone slate is the same as before, however much more complex.

Once you have collected seven stone slates, go back to the underground room in Chirai Shrine and insert the stone slates inside the tombstones. Finally, after all the hardships, Genshin Impact players will be rewarded with 2 Luxurious Chests.

