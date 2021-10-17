Take a photo of the ruin murals quest in Genshin Impact: All 6 locations revealed

Genshin Impact players doing "The Saga of Mr. Forgetful" must take photos of six locations on Tsurumi Island for this quest.

All six locations will require players to go underground in Shirikoro Peak. This quest is only available for players after they do the "Octave of the Maushiro" and wait until the next reset. Hence, players should already be familiar with the underground area in Shirikoro Peak.

Three of the ruin murals are in the same area; that leaves three more for the player to find. The remaining three are in separate rooms from one another, but astute players should find them easily.

Genshin Impact players can either use the Kamera gadget or the camera feature to take photos of these ruin murals for this quest.

All six photo locations for the ruin murals quest in Genshin Impact

Location 1

Travelers must go down this hallway (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first location is where Genshin Impact players get one of the Star-Shaped Gems. It's in the northern section of the first underground Relay Stone puzzle in Shirikoro peak.

When the player is at the northern end of this room, they should turn left and go down the hallway. If they haven't already, they should use the Peculiar Pinion to open the wall with the bird marking.

From there, go down the hallway. There should be a yellow marking on the floor that tells players to take a photo here.

This photo is acceptable for the ruin murals quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players need to look up and take a photo for it to count. If the count is 1/6 by now, then they did it correctly.

Location 2

Go through the big door to get to the next area with a mural (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers should backtrack and head through the big circular door to find more mural ruins to take a photo of for this quest. Upon entering through it, head toward the left side of the next room.

An example of the yellow glow telling players where to go in this quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Go to that aura to hear Paimon ramble on for a bit. Ignore it and take a photo of the mural that the camera focuses on for this quest.

Remember, using either the Kamera gadget or taking a traditional photo will work for this quest.

The quest accepted this photo (Image via Genshin Impact)

After taking this photo, turn around and go down the left hall through another circular door to get to the next mural.

Location 3

The photo spot is to the right upon entering this room (Image via Genshin Impact)

Go to the yellow marking and look toward the northwestern wall. It will have a mural that the player must take a photo of, so the player should know what to do.

This photo was accepted (Image via Genshin Impact)

Now head back into the previous room.

Locations 4, 5, and 6

The final three murals are in this area (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final mural spot for this quest is located on the western side of the room where Genshin Impact players did the second Relay Stone puzzle. Go up the stairs and take a photo of each mural.

Take a photo as usual (Image via Genshin Impact)

It's also the same area where Travelers must use the Star-Shaped Gems.

The second-to-last mural for this quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Remember to take a photo of all three sides.

The final photo (Image via Genshin Impact)

Also Read

Now, the player can head back to Roald and give him the six photos.

After giving him the photos, the player will finish "The Saga of Mr. Forgetful." Roald will also leave behind a diary that players can pick up.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like quests where you have to take photos? Yes No 0 votes so far