Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Gorou's release date, abilities, constellations, and more

Gorou is an upcoming Geo character in Genshin Impact update 2.3. Players around the world have sky-scraping expectations from him, and leaks have played a huge role in it.

From his elemental abilities to constellations, leakers have revealed a ton of information about Gorou with the Genshin Impact 2.3 beta version.

Gorou's release date has also been revealed now, and players can start saving their Primogems for the character accordingly.

When will Gorou release in Genshin Impact update 2.3

Just like any other patch, the 2.3 update for Genshin Impact will contain two banners that will be available to players for three weeks each.

As per prominent leakers, the first banner in patch 2.3 will be a re-run for Albedo. This will be followed by a banner for Aratiko Itto and Gorou.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.3 Beta]Banner 1 - [Unconfirmed]

Banner 2 - [Itto 5⭐ with Gorou 4⭐] [2.3 Beta]Banner 1 - [Unconfirmed]

Banner 2 - [Itto 5⭐ with Gorou 4⭐]

While it is still not official that the first banner will be an Albedo re-run, it is certain that the second banner will arrive on December 14 with Itto and Gorou.

Lumie @lumie_lumie Arataki Itto (5*) and Gorou (4*) will both be joining us on December 14th, as the second banner of 2.3.There is no information on the first banner, apart from it being a re-run. There is also no information on any of the other 4* on both banners.

Gorou in Genshin Impact: Elemental Abilities and constellations revealed

Gorou seems to be a brilliant support character in Genshin Impact as his Elemental Skill and Burst abilities are based on providing buffs to other party members. Having said that, they can also deal Area of Effect (AoE) Geo DMG.

Gorou's Elemental Skill, named Inuzaka All-Round Defense, creates a General's War Banner field on the ground. Based on the number of Geo characters in the party, the war banner provides the following buffs:

1 Geo member- DEF bonus

2 Geo members- resistance to interruption

3 Geo members- Geo DMG bonus

Gorou's Elemental Burst named Juuga: Forward Unto Victory is similar to the skill. Instead of the War Banner, the character creates a General's Glory that provides similar buffs based on the number of Geo characters in the party.

As per the leaks, Gorou has the following constellations in Genshin Impact:

C1 : When characters (other than Gorou himself) within the AoE of a General’s War-Banner of General’s Glory created by Gorou himself deal Geo DMG to opponents. The CD of Gorou’s Inazuka All-Round Defense is decreased by 2s. This effect can occur once every 10s.

: When characters (other than Gorou himself) within the AoE of a General’s War-Banner of General’s Glory created by Gorou himself deal Geo DMG to opponents. The CD of Gorou’s Inazuka All-Round Defense is decreased by 2s. This effect can occur once every 10s. C2 : When an active character within the AoE of General’s Glory obtains an Elemental Shard from a Crystallize Reaction. Gorou’s own General’s Glory duration is increased by 1s. Its duration can be increased by a maximum of 3s.

: When an active character within the AoE of General’s Glory obtains an Elemental Shard from a Crystallize Reaction. Gorou’s own General’s Glory duration is increased by 1s. Its duration can be increased by a maximum of 3s. C3 : Increases the Level of Inuzaka All-Round Defense by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Increases the Level of Inuzaka All-Round Defense by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. C4 : When General’s Glory is in the “Impregnable” or “Shatter” states, it will also heal the active character within its AoE every 1.5s for 50% of Groou’s own DEF.

: When General’s Glory is in the “Impregnable” or “Shatter” states, it will also heal the active character within its AoE every 1.5s for 50% of Groou’s own DEF. C5 : Increases the level of Juuga: Forward Unto Victory by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Increases the level of Juuga: Forward Unto Victory by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. C6: When the General’s War-Banner or General’s Glory are currently providing buffs of the “Standing Firm,” “Impregnable,” and “Shatter” levels, the Crit DMG of Geo DMG dealt by all party members is increased by 10%/20%/40% respectively.

It is self-evident that Gorou's kit is focused on improving the Geo DMG of party members. Hence, he will work best with other Genshin Impact characters that belong to Geo such as Itto, Albedo, Zhongli, and Ningguang.

Gorou and Aratiko Itto will work brilliantly together in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Overall, it seems like the meta in Genshin Impact will change significantly with the 2.3 update. Teams with three/four Geo characters might start dominating in the Spiral Abyss, and Crystalize might overtake Vaporize/Melt as the most powerful combat reaction.

