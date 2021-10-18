Top 7 Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre songs that will leave you awestruck

The music event has returned to Genshin Impact, and players everywhere are performing songs on their Windsong Lyres.

Genshin Impact players who have the Lyre aren't restricted to the event-specific songs. Outside the event, they can recreate plenty of songs using the instrument's 21 notes. This article lists some of the best cover songs performed on Genshin Impact's Windsong Lyre.

The 7 best Windsong Lyre songs in Genshin Impact

7) The Dawn Winery theme - Genshin Impact

YouTuber Julleeus posted their version of the Dawn Winery Theme from the Genshin Impact soundtrack. In their video, the Dawn Winery's figurehead Diluc plays the Lyre to the now-popular tune.

Julleeus' Lyre cover now has over 50,000 views, with a very positive reception from commenters.

6) Fly Me to the Moon - Bart Howard

Bart Howard’s Fly Me to the Moon has become one of the most recognizable songs in the Western world, thanks to Frank Sinatra’s cover. The song has now also been performed in Genshin Impact by YouTuber Fisthero. The video has received over 200,000 views since it was posted in March 2021.

5) Hikaru Nara - Goose House

Hikaru Nara is the first opening track to the anime Your Lie in April. YouTuber TSouL22 covers this song with the Windsong Lyre in Genshin Impact, making a slower, more somber rendition.

4) Dragonspine BGM - Genshin Impact

Although many Genshin Impact players have little reason to visit Dragonspine in version 2.2, the mountain’s background music is still exceptional.

A pianist who goes by ChaconneScott_ACG on YouTube took a step away from their main instrument for this cover song. The pianist instead shows their talent with the Lyre, creating an excellent rendition of the snowy mountain’s BGM.

3) The Coffin Dance - Astronomia

The Coffin Dance became a TikTok hit in 2020, used mostly for fail videos. Earlier this year, a popular Genshin Impact content creator, taka gg, posted their cover of the hit song.

With the song’s niche popularity and taka’s platform, it’s easy to see why this Lyre cover has over 650,000 views on YouTube.

2) Bad Apple!! - ZUN

Bad Apple!! comes from the Lotus Land Story original soundtrack. Though this video game was released in 1998, this song gained more popularity in the 2010s via a Masayoshi Minoshima remix.

As it turns out, the song sounds great in Genshin Impact as well. Saxophy’s Lyre cover makes for a much more peaceful version of Bad Apple!!.

1) Howl’s Moving Castle Theme - Joe Hisaishi

Howl’s Moving Castle is one of Studio Ghibli’s many popular films. Thanks to Joe Hisaishi, Studio Ghibli’s soundtracks have gained a huge audience as well.

It’s no surprise that Cosecti’s cover of the Howl’s Moving Castle theme song now has over 200,000 views on YouTube. The sound of Genshin Impact’s Lyre makes for a gorgeous, stripped-down rendition of the song.

Edited by Siddharth Satish