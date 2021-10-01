Genshin Impact Concert 2021: Everything known so far

To celebrate the game’s first anniversary, Genshin Impact is putting together a music concert for their fans.

The Genshin Impact concert, Melodies of an Endless Journey, was first announced in the 2.1 livestream. A lot of details of this event are now official, including its date and list of performers. Most importantly, the concert will be a virtual event, meaning viewers can watch it from all over the world.

When is the Genshin Impact anniversary concert?

Genshin Impact concert date announcement (Image via miHoYo)

Melodies of an Endless Journey will air on 3 October 2021 at 8.40am (UTC -4). The 2.2 livestream starts on the same day at 8.00am (UTC -4), meaning the concert should start just as the livestream is coming to a close.

In other time zones, the Genshin Impact concert should begin at the times listed below:

Japan: 3 October 2021, 9.40pm JST

China: 3 October 2021, 8.40pm CST

USA: 3 October 2021, 8.40am EDT

India: 3 October 2021, 6.10pm IST

UK: 3 October 2021, 1.40pm BST

The concert is slotted for 90 minutes, and viewers can watch it on Genshin Impact’s official channels.

Melodies of an Endless Journey performances and guests

Melodies of an Endless Journey will feature stages in multiple countries including Belgium, South Korea and the US. There will be K-pop, a capella, and symphonies broadcast worldwide from these stages, performing covers of music from the Genshin Impact soundtrack.

Belgian maestro Dirk Brossé will be a headline in the anniversary concert, conducting symphonies from the Flanders Symphony Orchestra. The music producer and composer for HOYO-MIX, Yu-Peng Chen, will also have a large role in the event.

Performers for the Genshin Impact concert (Image via miHoYo)

Other noteworthy guests will include:

Symfonie orkest Vlaanderen (Belgian orchestra)

Idiotape (Electronica band)

VoicePlay (a capella quintet)

Choi Soo-jin (Modern dancer)

MotorMusic (Belgian recording studio)

KoheeanBand (Jazz band)

Belgium’s esteemed orchestra venue, Salle philharmonique de Liège, is also mentioned as an invited guest. It’s unclear if only the venue will be used, with Orchestre Philharmonique de Liège also capable of taking to the stage.

Genshin Impact’s musical event will also have its own merchandise, as the event page mentions. None of the products have been disclosed quite yet, but those interested should keep an eye on the page for updates.

