Genshin Impact Anniversary rewards for Day-1: Free 400 Primogems and Wind Glider Skin

As a surprise anniversary reward, Genshin Impact is sending players 400 Primogems and a new glider skin.

When Genshin Impact initially announced their anniversary events and rewards, the community was in near-universal disappointment. These new rewards came unannounced, and they likely represent a last-minute response to the backlash.

Genshin Impact surprises players with Primogems and a glider for the first anniversary

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact @GenshinImpactSK Simply Log into your Genshin Impact account to get the free Wind Glider and 400 Primogems after the Daily server-reset. Simply Log into your Genshin Impact account to get the free Wind Glider and 400 Primogems after the Daily server-reset. https://t.co/NbT95R1gYQ

Genshin Impact players can claim the new anniversary rewards in their in-game mailbox. By logging in and claiming the bonuses from their mail, gamers can obtain 400 Primogems and the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy glider.

Anniversary mail rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

As the title of the mail suggests, Genshin Impact will send three more reward bundles to its player base in the coming days. It’s unclear how many Primogems players will receive from the mail rewards in total. However, assuming it's another 400 in each bundle, players will have gotten just enough for a free 10-pull from the gacha.

The Genshin Impact team has certainly gotten the picture that players are upset. Hopefully, this is just the company’s first step in being more receptive to user feedback.

Wings of Shimmering Galaxy glider

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact @GenshinImpactSK



As of now it's available for players in Asia server only. It'll be available in EU & NA servers in few hours



#GenshinImpact #wingsofshimmeringgalaxy #genshinanniversary Wings of Shimmering Galaxy: A New Wind Glider Skin in Genshin Impact as part of the 1st Anniversary rewards.As of now it's available for players in Asia server only. It'll be available in EU & NA servers in few hours Wings of Shimmering Galaxy: A New Wind Glider Skin in Genshin Impact as part of the 1st Anniversary rewards.



As of now it's available for players in Asia server only. It'll be available in EU & NA servers in few hours



#GenshinImpact #wingsofshimmeringgalaxy #genshinanniversary https://t.co/emztuQuxM8

Thanks to the surprise rewards, Genshin Impact players can now equip Wings of Shimmering Galaxy with any of their playable characters.

Wings of Shimmering Galaxy glider in Raiden Shogun's dressing room (Image via Genshin Impact)

Aether with the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy glider (Image via Genshin Impact)

Some players are happy to see this glider in their mail and are now trying it out on their favorite characters.

Kenpai✧ @AbengKenn Well well well this is more like anniversary mihoyo and uuuu nice la glider Well well well this is more like anniversary mihoyo and uuuu nice la glider https://t.co/XHvjSJ4WHP

While some players are happy to have the glider, others have also pointed out that this was a last-minute decision.

According to the 2.1 patch notes, Wings of Shimmering Galaxy was originally meant to be a paid item. The fact that it’s now free means that these rewards were definitely a form of damage control and not some pre-planned surprise.

Rui | anemo supremacy 🍃 @humanitypng #genshinimpact yep, here it is in the 2.1 patch notes. the glider was originally going to be paid along with a namecard and a new furniture. cue the backlash, mihoyo decided to give them away for free. the question now is whether the primos are x1000 or x1600 #genshinanniversary yep, here it is in the 2.1 patch notes. the glider was originally going to be paid along with a namecard and a new furniture. cue the backlash, mihoyo decided to give them away for free. the question now is whether the primos are x1000 or x1600 #genshinanniversary #genshinimpact https://t.co/SwVSK2wXlg

The new rewards are certainly nice, but even with more incoming gifts, this may not be enough to counter the backlash entirely.

Gamers have criticized the Genshin Impact team not only for the stingy anniversary rewards but for its interaction with the community as well. Players have complained about Baal’s burst not working with Beidou, Kokomi’s lackluster combat, Genshin Impact’s leaker purge, and much more. In response, the company has been silent.

Kelrow @JustSomeNSFW #HearUsMihoyo

#GenshinImpactanniversary

#genshinanniversary



I saw a comment in the last youtube video that sums my feelings perfectly. To add to it, the fact that we never got more news about the Switch version, or the KFC collab outside of china, or the electro revision or th I saw a comment in the last youtube video that sums my feelings perfectly. To add to it, the fact that we never got more news about the Switch version, or the KFC collab outside of china, or the electro revision or th #HearUsMihoyo

#GenshinImpactanniversary

#genshinanniversary



I saw a comment in the last youtube video that sums my feelings perfectly. To add to it, the fact that we never got more news about the Switch version, or the KFC collab outside of china, or the electro revision or th https://t.co/H70FtVvueq

Over the past month or so, more players have felt that Genshin Impact simply doesn’t care about the user experience anymore. Players have been so upset that they’ve even review-bombed the game. Especially on the game’s first anniversary, it’s sad to see the relationship between the player base and the company so strained.

400 Primogems are a great surprise reward, and the glider is rather nice as well. Still, even with these gifts and those yet to come, the anniversary rewards may fall short of players’ expectations. Many had hoped for a free 5-star character or weapon, or at least more than a 10-pull. At this point, a gift of that caliber seems nearly impossible.

Hopefully, the Genshin Impact team will respond to its community more timely in the future. This whole backlash episode may have been avoided had the company simply been more transparent during the anniversary period.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar