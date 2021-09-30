Genshin Impact Anniversary rewards for Day-1: Free 400 Primogems and Wind Glider Skin

As a surprise anniversary reward, Genshin Impact is sending players 400 Primogems and a new glider skin.
When Genshin Impact initially announced their anniversary events and rewards, the community was in near-universal disappointment. These new rewards came unannounced, and they likely represent a last-minute response to the backlash.
Genshin Impact surprises players with Primogems and a glider for the first anniversary
Genshin Impact players can claim the new anniversary rewards in their in-game mailbox. By logging in and claiming the bonuses from their mail, gamers can obtain 400 Primogems and the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy glider.
As the title of the mail suggests, Genshin Impact will send three more reward bundles to its player base in the coming days. It’s unclear how many Primogems players will receive from the mail rewards in total. However, assuming it's another 400 in each bundle, players will have gotten just enough for a free 10-pull from the gacha.
The Genshin Impact team has certainly gotten the picture that players are upset. Hopefully, this is just the company’s first step in being more receptive to user feedback.
Wings of Shimmering Galaxy glider
Thanks to the surprise rewards, Genshin Impact players can now equip Wings of Shimmering Galaxy with any of their playable characters.
Some players are happy to see this glider in their mail and are now trying it out on their favorite characters.
While some players are happy to have the glider, others have also pointed out that this was a last-minute decision.
According to the 2.1 patch notes, Wings of Shimmering Galaxy was originally meant to be a paid item. The fact that it’s now free means that these rewards were definitely a form of damage control and not some pre-planned surprise.
The new rewards are certainly nice, but even with more incoming gifts, this may not be enough to counter the backlash entirely.
Gamers have criticized the Genshin Impact team not only for the stingy anniversary rewards but for its interaction with the community as well. Players have complained about Baal’s burst not working with Beidou, Kokomi’s lackluster combat, Genshin Impact’s leaker purge, and much more. In response, the company has been silent.
Over the past month or so, more players have felt that Genshin Impact simply doesn’t care about the user experience anymore. Players have been so upset that they’ve even review-bombed the game. Especially on the game’s first anniversary, it’s sad to see the relationship between the player base and the company so strained.
400 Primogems are a great surprise reward, and the glider is rather nice as well. Still, even with these gifts and those yet to come, the anniversary rewards may fall short of players’ expectations. Many had hoped for a free 5-star character or weapon, or at least more than a 10-pull. At this point, a gift of that caliber seems nearly impossible.
Hopefully, the Genshin Impact team will respond to its community more timely in the future. This whole backlash episode may have been avoided had the company simply been more transparent during the anniversary period.