Yae Miko banner to be released in Genshin Impact 2.5, according to leaker who revealed Raiden Shogun model

Yae Miko is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact, and rumors are circulating about when she’ll be released.

When it comes to predicting the upcoming Genshin Impact banners, leakers have had a tough time as of late. Generally, leaks indicate that a few reruns will come starting in 2.2. The possible reruns for Ganyu, Childe, Hu Tao and Albedo all beg the question of when exactly Yae will be released. Recently, the same leaker who unveiled Raiden Shogun’s design has given their answer.

Leaks hint at Yae Miko’s release date in Genshin Impact 2.5

According to a recent leak, Yae Miko will be released in version 2.5 of Genshin Impact. Assuming the game maintains its 6-week update schedule, version 2.5 should arrive around February 16, 2022. Yae’s release date would therefore be sometime in the six following weeks.

For now, this leak is marked as “Questionable” on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit. Nevertheless, the leaker, Uncle Dumb Dumb, has built a good amount of credibility by leaking Raiden Shogun’s model.

Another reputable leaker, Sukuna, commented on Uncle Dumb Dumb’s leak. Sukuna avoided confirming the leak’s validity, and claimed that datamining couldn’t support a 2.5 Yae debut. However, Sukuna does indicate that Itto and Gorou are likely to arrive before Yae, which does somewhat support Uncle Dumb Dumb’s leak.

Yae fans still have months of waiting ahead of them if the leak is true. This delay may disappoint many Yae fans, especially since leaks originally expected her to arrive at the start of Genshin Impact 2.2. Others, however, may be glad that they have some time to prepare for her debut.

Gamers may want to stockpile some Primogems in the upcoming versions, assuming they want Yae more than the rerun characters.

Clair-O-Spinach @ClairoSpinach Shinhe 2.4 and Yae 2.5 omg noooo Shinhe 2.4 and Yae 2.5 omg noooo https://t.co/ZRsTsrp6Ol

bongo ^.^ @officeofsimp if yae is really in 2.5 then i could get hu tao(assuming she’s in 2.2) and get enough wishes for yae n maybe even cons if yae is really in 2.5 then i could get hu tao(assuming she’s in 2.2) and get enough wishes for yae n maybe even cons

The insider also mentions that in the version prior to Yae’s release, new characters Itto and Shenhe will make their debuts. With versions 2.2 and 2.3 likely full of reruns, it makes sense that Genshin Impact will release these new characters in the following updates.

The roadmap for upcoming banners is still unclear, but Genshin Impact leakers are still providing new hints and predictions. If Itto and Shenhe do arrive in 2.4, Genshin Impact players should be able to summon them throughout January and early February. Meanwhile, Yae fans will still be watching the clock until Genshin Impact confirms her through a livestream or official post.

