Genshin Impact 2.1 redeem codes: How to get free 50 Primogems

To celebrate Genshin Impact’s first anniversary, Alienware is giving out 50 Primogem redeem codes to a limited number of players.

Genshin Impact has received plenty of criticism for its lackluster anniversary rewards. However, while most official events are raffle-style or submission contests, Alienware is offering a few Primogems for free.

Unlike the official rewards, there’s no luck involved in getting these Primogems and no real-world effort either.

Obtaining 50 free Primogems in Genshin Impact

Thanks to Alienware, Genshin Impact players at least Adventure Rank 10 can get 50 free Primogems. They can follow the steps below to obtain their redeem code:

Visit Alienware’s Genshin Impact giveaway page. Log in or create a free account with Alienware. Click “Get Key” to see the exclusive redeem code.

Genshin Impact redeem code giveaway (Image via Alienware)

After claiming the key, a unique redeem code will be displayed at the top of a pop-up box on the page. Users can copy the code here for when they redeem it.

Genshin Impact redeem code claimed from the giveaway (Image via Alienware)

There’s a limited number of redeem codes, and each Genshin Impact account can use just one. At the time of this writing, Alienware has about 20,000 codes left for gamers to claim.

With the Alienware redeem code claimed, they can then exchange it for 50 Primogems. Players can use the redeem code like any other in Genshin Impact. The steps below detail exactly how:

Open Paimon’s Menu in Genshin Impact. Navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem Code. Enter the redeem code from Alienware’s giveaway. Claim a reward of 50 Primogems in the Genshin Impact mailbox.

If players prefer, they can also enter their redeem code at the official Genshin Impact gift page.

Entering the redeem code from Alienware’s giveaway (Image via Genshin Impact)

Claiming 50 Primogems from Alienware’s giveaway (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Genshin Impact community has mostly agreed that the anniversary rewards are disappointing. Barring the few contest and raffle winners, the free 10-pull from the upcoming log-in event is more valuable than any of the anniversary events. Apparently, the same may be said for Alienware’s free redeem code.

Despite Genshin Impact’s unimpressive anniversary, 50 free Primogems don’t come around too often outside in-game events. Genshin Impact players should make sure to claim their free rewards from Alienware while the keys are still up for grabs.

