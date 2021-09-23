Which banner is coming to Genshin Impact after Kokomi? Leaks and rumors explained

When it comes to the next Genshin Impact character banner, leaks and rumors point in a few different directions.
Genshin Impact recently released Kokomi on the second and final character banner in version 2.1. Players often decide which characters to summon in context with the character banners that are coming soon. Unfortunately, things are a little unclear right now.
There are a few 5-star candidates for the next character banner, and it could be any one of them.
What is the first banner in Genshin Impact 2.2?
Ubatcha’s tweet from August indicated Yae Miko would be the first 5-star on the 2.2 banners. However, this possibility has grown increasingly unlikely since this leak. Data miners found nothing significant about Yae in the 2.2 beta, so it’s more likely that the update will be full of reruns.
Apart from Thoma's likely debut in version 2.2, no other new characters are predicted for the update. Therefore, Gorou fans may have to wait a while longer before the Resistance General comes around. The same goes for fans of the opera singer, Yunjin.
Ganyu rerun
Ubatcha’s original banner roadmap may be inaccurate, owing to Yae likely coming in a later version. However, players still expect the reruns Ubatcha mentioned to come somewhat soon. Ganyu, Hu Tao, and Albedo are all due for reruns, and some rumors believe the Adeptus will arrive first.
With Ganyu’s popularity, there’s good reason to believe miHoYo would give her a rerun. Her original banner may have been surrounded with the “Cryo Amber” ideas, but that’s far from the case nowadays. The Genshin Impact community understands how good Ganyu’s DPS is, meaning miHoYo could see a lot of profit from a rerun.
Hu Tao rerun
Ganyu rumors have grown somewhat quieter as version 2.2 approaches, but Hu Tao seems more likely for the update.
A credible leaker, abc64, was confident that Hu Tao and/or Childe would have reruns in version 2.2. The leaker does mention that this should be taken with extra skepticism, and there’s no indication of the order either.
Nevertheless, if the 2.2 livestream confirms Hu Tao’s rerun, plenty of players will surely save up their Primogems for her. Hu Tao is one of the game’s most popular characters, and one of the best DPS units as well.
Childe rerun
Childe’s rerun is something of a dark horse for the next Genshin Impact banner. Leaks originally didn’t mention him at all, but his return has grown increasingly likely.
The leak above indicates that Childe is confirmed for version 2.2, though this could be untrue. Some players are questioning the credibility of this leak, and it’s even more unlikely just because of how difficult it is to predict reruns.
Regardless, Childe’s rerun is now commonly believed to be for version 2.2. Rumors are now circulating that the banner roadmap may look like the image below:
Perhaps the best evidence that Childe will get a rerun is that his new signature bow has been leaked for Genshin Impact 2.2. Signature weapons often appear in tandem with their characters, making Childe a strong rerun candidate for the update.
Also Read
Childe has already had a rerun, which took place in April. It is therefore a little odd for Genshin Impact to give him another appearance before the likes of Ganyu and Albedo. Regardless, with his signature bow leaked, the Harbinger is now the most likely character to get a rerun in version 2.2.
Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!