Genshin Impact 2.3 banner schedule: Albedo rerun, Itto and Gorou release dates leaked

Genshin Impact version 2.3 is looking to be quite an exciting time for “Geo” enthusiasts, as it would seem that Albedo, Itto and Gorou banners will be released once the next major update goes live.

miHoYo’s flagship title is currently on version 2.2, which expanded on the Inazuma storyline, introducing a whole new island for players to explore. Moreover, the new playable character, Thoma, will also be receiving his debut banner in a few days’ time, along with a Hu Tao banner rerun.

Lumie @lumie_lumie Arataki Itto (5*) and Gorou (4*) will both be joining us on December 14th, as the second banner of 2.3.There is no information on the first banner, apart from it being a re-run. There is also no information on any of the other 4* on both banners. Arataki Itto (5*) and Gorou (4*) will both be joining us on December 14th, as the second banner of 2.3.There is no information on the first banner, apart from it being a re-run. There is also no information on any of the other 4* on both banners. https://t.co/FSoWbhi00h

Genshin Impact version 2.2 is expected to come to a close once the Hu Tao and the Thoma banner ends. Prominent data miners who go by the Twitter handles of @lumie_lumie and @Ubatcha1 have already leaked and talked about some of the banner runs that players can look forward to once 2.3 hits the live servers.

According to the miners, Genshin Impact version 2.3 will run the “geo trio” and fans will get to pull in Albedo, Itto and Gorou.

Albedo, Itto and Gorou release dates in Genshin Impact

According to dataminers, Genshin Impact version 2.3 will not begin with a new character banner, but with Albedo’s rerun. If miHoYo keeps following their six-week update schedule, then it’s safe to assume that version 2.3 will go live on 24 November 2021, with a possible Albedo banner.

This speculation stems from the fact that Childe got his second rerun in 2.2 because he had a major role to play in the version’s story progression, and Albedo, too, has a big role in the events of 2.3.

Not Tangzhu @Tangzhu_Tz ok 经典卡池环节

一斗和阿贝多实锤

依据：

2.3有阿贝多新剧情

2.3有阿贝多的活动，会送好东西（五郎在哪儿不确定 卡池顺序不确定） ok 经典卡池环节

一斗和阿贝多实锤

依据：

2.3有阿贝多新剧情

2.3有阿贝多的活动，会送好东西（五郎在哪儿不确定 卡池顺序不确定）

Translation:

WFP @WangshengFP @Tangzhu_Tz 堂主 好家伙 👀oh? itto and albedo… and also new albedo story and event (we’ll be given something good as well) in 2.3 👀 not confirmed which banner gorou will be in either. @Tangzhu_Tz 堂主 好家伙 👀oh? itto and albedo… and also new albedo story and event (we’ll be given something good as well) in 2.3 👀 not confirmed which banner gorou will be in either.

Dataminers have also confirmed that Gorou will be represented as a 4-star character and will be featured on Itto’s banner like Kujou Sara was on Raiden Shogun’s.

Itto’s banner is expected to go live three weeks after Albedo’s; hence, 24 November 2021 is expected to be the date when the two Geo characters get their banner debut.

Also Read

WFP @WangshengFP just to clarify, tz’s speculating that albedo might be in 2.3 based of evidence that albedo has a new story and more events 👀 remember! subject to change as always ✨ just to clarify, tz’s speculating that albedo might be in 2.3 based of evidence that albedo has a new story and more events 👀 remember! subject to change as always ✨

From what has been mined and confirmed so far, Itto is going to be a 5-star Geo Claymore user, while Gorou will be a 4-star Geo Bow user. However, it’s important to note that as most of the information provided above was through datamined leaks, some facts are subject to change until miHoYo starts to provide Genshin Impact players with official updates on version 2.3.

Edited by Sabine Algur