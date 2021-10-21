Genshin Impact Wish Simulator for Childe banner: How to wish unlimited to test gacha luck

The Childe rerun banner still has some time left, so some Genshin Impact players might want to try their luck with a wish simulator.

Using a wish simulator isn't for everybody. However, Travelers who enjoy using one might do so just to see how their "gacha luck" is doing. Whatever they get in the wish simulator doesn't apply to the game and vice versa.

However, it also doesn't cost anything. Genshin Impact players can use it for fun and test out theoretical scenarios (such as finding out how much 1,000 pulls cost). Any information pertaining to this wish simulator is applicable for any banner, not just Childe's.

There are a few wish simulators to use online, but this article covers a top-rated app. This hyperlink will carry players to it.

How to use a Genshin Impact Wish Simulator to test out gacha luck for the Childe banner

The default home screen (Image via saihou)

The name of this app is Genshin Impact Wish Simulator: Unofficial. It's made by saihou and has an average rating of 4.7 stars. What makes this impressive is that there are over 14K ratings and one million downloads.

It's a versatile app for what's ultimately about having infinite wishes. First, it's important to cover what players see right here. It should have "Tartaglia" selected by default. Genshin Impact players should recognize that it's Childe's banner. All of the tabs to the right of it include other banners (including past ones).

This article will focus solely on Childe's banner and what players should expect from using this wishing simulator app.

How the app works

It also includes wishing animations (Image via saihou)

Under the "Settings" option, there is the ability to adjust a few factors. They are:

Show Wish Animation

Skip Meteor Animation Only

Mute Sounds

Custom Wish Amount

Advanced Settings

Clear All Wish results

By default, "Show Wish Animation" is on, and everything else is off or "0." Genshin Impact players can adjust the settings to their heart's content, including the "Advanced Settings" option. The only important one for most players is the toggle for a light and dark mode.

How the screen looks after ten wishes (Image via saihou)

Like any good wish simulator, this app alerts Genshin Impact players of how much money they would've spent on these wishes. Not only that, but it also displays what they've summoned thus far.

In 1,000 wishes, this wish simulator randomly generated the following for Childe's banner:

Childe C6 + four extra copies

Qiqi C1

Mona C1

Diluc

Jean

Chongyun C6 + 25 copies

Yanfei C6 + 19 copies

Ningguang C6 + 19 copies

Diona

Sucrose C6

Fischl C2

Rosaria C1

Sayu C2

Bennet C1

Xinyan

Barbara C2

Noelle

Xiangling

Hundreds of weapons

An example of a screen with 1,000 wishes (Image via saihou)

If a Genshin Impact player tried to spend money for 1,000 wishes, it would cost them roughly $2,000 (according to this wish simulator). The blue text indicates that the player got the character from the appropriate banner (Childe's in this case).

Genshin Impact players can continue to simulate as many wishes as they'd desire. Once they're done using the wish simulator, they may wish to reset everything.

To reset everything, click on the "Reset" button near "Settings."

Alternatively, go to "Settings" and then use "Clear all Wish results," which works as a solution.

Either way, this tool is incredibly beneficial for Genshin Impact players wondering about their luck on Childe's banner.

