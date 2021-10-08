How to use Genshin Impact Wish Simulator for character and weapon banners (October 2021)

Genshin Impact Wish Simulators can provide free wishes for players to test out their luck and summon as many times as they want on any banner. These simulators don't cost any money and can save Primogems when players really want to experience wishing but don't want to spend any of their hard-earned gems.

Wish Simulators are pretty easy to come by and even easier to use, and selecting the best one really comes down to picking which one you like the most. Here's how to use a Genshin Impact Wish Simulator.

Genshin Impact: How to use a Wish Simulator

Genshin Impact Wish Simulators come in a ton of different forms, and fans can select from a variety of sites.

One of the most popular choices is the Wish Simulator from Uzair Ashraf, which offers easy wishes, a history count, and the option to summon from banners as far back as the original Venti banner. This Wish Simulator is also constantly updated, making it one of the best choices.

Here's how to use it:

1) Open up Uzair Ashraf's Wish Simulator

Genshin Impact Wish Simulator (Image via Uzair Ashraf)

First, fans will need to head to the website. Once they are there, they have several options to wish on, as the Noelle Banner, the Weapon Banner, the current Character Event Wish, and the Standard banner are all available. You can select which banner you want to wish on by clicking their images at the top, just like in Genshin Impact proper.

2) Select the banner to wish on

Genshin Impact Wish Simulator options (Image via Uzair Ashraf)

You can pick banners by selecting the settings option, which will bring up a list of banners going all the way back to Genshin Impact's launch. Players who missed out on certain banners or just want to try their luck at getting an old character or weapon will definitely appreciate this option. You can also take advantage of this for the weapon banner, so getting that Staff of Homa or Mistsplitter can still happen, at least on the Simulator.

3) Begin wishing

Genshin Impact Wish Simulator wishing process (Image via Uzair Ashraf)

Wishing on the Simulator works the same way as wishing in the actual game, as you just need to select whether you intend to do a single pull or a ten pull. After that, it's just sitting back and watching the stars come down as you get your new character or weapon.

4) Check the wish history

Genshin Impact Wish Simulator history (Image via Uzair Ashraf)

You can easily check the history of your wishes by clicking the inventory button at the bottom of the page. This will list all your completed wishes, along with an estimate of how much money you've virtually spent.

Primogem @jelatin_sama I used a wish simulator to scratch the itch and it took me this many wishes to get a diluc I used a wish simulator to scratch the itch and it took me this many wishes to get a diluc https://t.co/SY5bQKgIIz

Genshin Impact Wish Simulators can provide a ton of fun and an easy way to keep from spending unnecessary Primogems.

