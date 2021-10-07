Genshin Impact 2.2 leak reveals Rifthound gameplay

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks have revealed new gameplay of the Rifthounds coming to Tsurumi Island in the newest update. These fearsome enemies seem like they will put up a tough fight, with powerful attacks and sweeping blows.

These enemies can apply a dangerous corrosion effect to players, which will drain their HP and can tear through a team over time. Fans will definitely want to watch this early gameplay to prepare for some of the Rifthound's attacks and defeat them in Genshin Impact 2.2.

Genshin Impact 2.2: Thundercraven Rifthound gameplay leaked

Thanks to this new leak from Genshin Impact 2.2, fans can see some early gameplay of a battle between Thoma and a Thundercraven Rifthound. This new enemy is menacing as it floats in the air, lunging at Thoma with powerful Electro attacks. It bites and swipes as it tries to take the player down, and its dangerous corrosion effect is a serious threat.

Unfortunately, due to this likely being a developer test version, damage numbers appear to be off, keeping players from knowing just how dangerous these enemies are.

These new foes come in several varieties, including a smaller variety known as a Rifthound Whelp. The enemy in the leaked video is a Thundercraven Rifthound, which is the larger variant of the Electro elemental foe.

These enemies can withstand a lot of damage, and when they are hit by their own element, they will enter a rage state with more powerful attacks but lowered resistances. Fans will need to familiarize themselves with the attacks of these new monsters to be able to defeat them.

Rifthound lore and drops

rem. ✧ @daewhip these rifthound whelps mention "gold." gold is an alchemist from khaenri'ah,, and mihoyo DIDNT rerun albedo???? these rifthound whelps mention "gold." gold is an alchemist from khaenri'ah,, and mihoyo DIDNT rerun albedo???? https://t.co/NM3OdxPdNk

It seems that Rifthounds were created by the alchemist Gold, though the reasoning behind them is somewhat unclear. The corrosive effect they have appears to have been intended to break down the barrier between worlds, but without knowing exactly what Gold intended to discover, it's hard to say whether the experiment was a success.

However, these Rifthounds pose a serious threat to all elementals, and only taking them down will help protect the world from their dark desires.

Defeating Rifthounds will be important for items and characters who rely on its three unique drops. The Concealed Claw, Unguis, and Talon each drop from the Rifthound enemies, and will be required for weapons like the new 5-star Polar Star bow.

Genshin Impact 2.2 will bring a ton of new content to the game and the Rifthound enemies look to try and defeat any curious explorers of Tsurumi Island.

