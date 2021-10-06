Genshin Impact to introduce more male characters in future, says leaker

Genshin Impact leaks have indicated that more male characters will be appearing in future updates, bringing the gender ratio between new releases closer to equal. The game has released several female five-star characters back to back, and it has been a while since the last male five-star. Some fans have been waiting for quite a while for a new powerful male character, and it seems that there are plans to release several new male characters in future updates. Fans can find out more about these new leaks here.

Genshin Impact leaks: More male characters in future updates

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 One more thing, we're finally getting more male chars in the game after a long stretch of female chars.

Thanks to a new leak from the reputable Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha, fans now have a better idea of the game's upcoming releases. There has been a pattern of female characters being released in Genshin Impact, as the last four banners have featured new five-star female characters. From Ayaka to Kokomi, these characters each have unique playstyles unlike any other in Genshin Impact. However, some fans are disappointed that there haven't been any new male characters released in a while.

The new four-star character Thoma plans to change that as he will be the first new male character released in a while. Thoma's powerful Pyro abilities will definitely shake up the meta as he may prove to be one of the premier Pyro support characters moving forward. Fans won't want to miss out on Thoma when he releases in Genshin Impact 2.2. Still, some fans want new five-star male characters in future updates to the game, and it seems like they will be getting their wishes granted.

Possible upcoming male characters

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 A week until preload for 2.2, time to start talking about 2.3 and further info!I believe the banners for 2.3 will be a new char and a re-run with Gorou as a 4 starThe new char should be Itto and the re-run should be Albedo based on what I know. A week until preload for 2.2, time to start talking about 2.3 and further info!I believe the banners for 2.3 will be a new char and a re-run with Gorou as a 4 starThe new char should be Itto and the re-run should be Albedo based on what I know.

According to UBatcha, both Itto and Gorou are scheduled to arrive in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update, bringing some powerful new male characters to the game. Itto is described as a large character using a male body type, and thanks to some info from previous leaks, he may possibly be a new Claymore user. Gorou has appeared in the story of Inazuma and will arrive to the game's roster as a four-star, who was previously leaked as a Geo Bow user. These two should definitely bring some unique gameplay styles and will hopefully satisfy fans.

Genshin Impact's large roster continues to grow and new characters are being added all the time. Thankfully for some fans, it seems like future plans will bring more male characters to upcoming updates.

