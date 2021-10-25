How to build Aloy in Genshin Impact: Build guide with artifacts and weapons

In Genshin Impact, players can now build the game's first crossover character, Aloy.

The Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist was originally released only for PlayStation gamers in Genshin Impact. However, with version 2.2 now live, gamers can claim Aloy as a free character on all devices. With the right weapon and artifacts, Aloy can be a great Cryo DPS or sub-DPS character in Genshin Impact.

The best builds for Aloy in Genshin Impact

Aloy's best weapon choices in Genshin Impact

Polar Star (Image via Genshin Impact)

The best weapon for Aloy is currently headlining Genshin Impact's newest weapon banner. The five-star bow Polar Star tops the list among high-rarity weapons for Aloy. This bow can reach a base attack of 608, with a 33.1% CRIT Rate bonus.

Polar Star has a useful passive ability that increases Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage by 12% at R1. Whether players want to build Aloy as a main DPS or a sub-DPS, this passive is a welcome buff.

Moreover, Polar Star's passive ability may allow Aloy to stack ATK buffs. Using a normal attack, charged attack, Elemental Skill, and burst will each provide one Ashen Nightstar stack. At R1, this bow's four stacks can accumulate to a solid 48% ATK buff.

Considering the Coil stacks via her Elemental Skill, Aloy's ATK stat can reach massive numbers with Polar Star in hand. Once Aloy's ATK is as high as it can be, players can unleash her Elemental Burst once again for huge damage. If Aloy is built as a main DPS, they can perhaps fire some auto-attacks instead.

R5 The Stringless at max level (Image via Nevyn7 Gaming/YouTube)

Thankfully, Aloy players don't need a five-star bow like Polar Star for their character to be viable. The Stringless is a great four-star bow for sub-DPS Aloy, especially if the bow is refined.

At level 90, The Stringless reaches a base attack of 510 with an Elemental Mastery bonus of 165. However, what's more important about this bow is its passive ability. At R1, The Stringless buffs Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage by 24%, and this buff grows to 48% with refinement.

In this one regard, The Stringless supercedes even Polar Star and other five-star weapons. Genshin Impact players who are building Aloy for pure sub-DPS can easily trust their new archer with The Stringless.

Aloy with R5 Rust at max level (Image via Meowreii/YouTube)

Main DPS Aloy players often try to accumulate Coil stacks to reach the Rushing Ice state, where her normal attacks deal Cryo damage.

Rust is perhaps the best four-star weapon when it comes to characters who prioritize auto attacks. Compared to other four-star weapons, main DPS Aloy players can see higher damage numbers by using Rust.

Best artifacts for Aloy

Blizzard Strayer artifact set (Image via Genshin Impact)

As a Cryo DPS, the Blizzard Strayer artifact set is the go-to for Aloy. Players can enjoy a 15% Cryo damage bonus as well as a CRIT Rate bonus on Cryo-infused and frozen enemies.

Genshin Impact players who prioritize Aloy's Elemental Burst may consider running two Noblesse Oblige artifacts with the Blizzard Strayer pieces. The 20% burst damage bonus can come in handy if Aloy has enough Energy Recharge to use her ultimate ability regularly.

For main artifact stats, Aloy players should prioritize ATK% and CRIT Rate/Damage. Genshin Impact players who are beginning to use Aloy should also be sure to use a Cryo damage goblet if possible.

