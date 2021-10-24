Genshin Impact Labyrinth Warriors Stage-2 guide: How to clear all the challenges

Stage 2 of Labyrinth Warriors, 'The Brutal Divergence,' has been unlocked in Genshin Impact. At this stage, players will meet stronger enemies with higher levels.

While it may be an easy task for veterans, new players in Genshin Impact may face a hurdle since they have a limited number of characters. There are two floors in this challenge, and the last boss on both floors has a similar attribute: Cryo.

On the first floor, players will be facing Cryo Hypostasis. Meanwhile, Frostarm Lawachurl will be on the second floor. Here is how Genshin Impact players can complete the challenges in the second stage of Labyrinth Warrior.

How to complete Stage 2 of Labyrinth Warrior in Genshin Impact

1) Deploy Pyro characters to the party

Bring at least 2 Pyro characters to the main team (Image via Genshin Impact)

The element you need the most in the second stage of Labyrinth Warrior in Genshin Impact is Pyro. For new players with few characters, bringing along the free Xiangling and Amber is a must.

Don't worry if their level is low. As long as they can deal Pyro damage from the Elemental Skill and Charged Attack (bow), it is enough to deplete the enemies' Cryo shield. Once the shield is gone, you can switch back to your main DPS to deal sufficient damage.

2) Choose the Shikifuda that can boost your damage

Choose the Shikifuda according to your team (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Shiki Taisho's abilities: Shikifuda is always overlooked by players, but it is a great way to obtain the initial bonuses. It is recommended that you choose the Seal of Fierce Flame to increase characters' damage and Snowstorm Spirit that can reduce the enemies' Elemental and Physical Resistance.

3) Draw Shikifuda Buff and Character Buff from Charm

Choose the most beneficial Charms for your team (Image via Genshin Impact)

You have the chance to draw Charm after defeating enemies in Arrayed Emplacement, Ferocious Emplacement, and Charm Emplacement room. You should not choose any of the Exploration Buffs.

Instead, choose Shikifuda Buff, such as getting another chance to use the Shikifuda you are carrying, and Character Buff that can increase certain element damage bonus.

4) Save one Curative Emplacement

Use the Curative Emplacement before fighting the last boss (Image via Genshin Impact)

There will be two Curative Emplacements on each floor of The Brutal Divergence that can fully heal your party members. Make sure to save one Curative Emplacement and use it before you fight the current floor boss on Decisive Emplacement.

5) Focus on the Cryo Abyss Mages

Defeat the Cryo Abyss Mages first (Image via Genshin Impact)

Note that unlike the Cryo Hypostasis on the first floor, Frostarm Lawachurl on the second floor has special features. Cryo Abyss Mages will work as Attendant. Each Attendant will increase the boss' Element and Physical Resistance by 10%. In addition, the Attendants will also restore the boss' HP every 12 seconds.

Make it your first priority to defeat the Cryo Abyss Mages so that the Frostarm Lawachurl will lose the enhancement and restoration effects.

Once defeating both Cryo Hypostasis and Frostarm Lawachurl in The Brutal Divergence, players will get Aged Tokens. Gamers can use these tokens to exchange various rewards from the Event Shop in Genshin Impact.

