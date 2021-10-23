How to unlock and complete Wishes quest in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact requires players to complete the 'Wishes' quest before playing events such as Tuned to the World's Sounds and Labyrinth Warrior.

'Wishes' is the ninth and the final part of the Inazuman Archon Quest in the Teyvat storyline. Precisely, Wishes is in Chapter II, Act III: Omnipresence Over Mortals. Gamers can complete the quest by following the navigation on the quest menu in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact guide to unlocking and completing the Wishes quest

List of quests to complete before reaching 'Wishes' (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can unlock the Wishes quest in Genshin Impact by finishing the previous quest chain, 'The Omnipresent God.' At this point, the Traveler and Paimon are planning to leave Tenshukaku, spo talk to the Raiden Shogun within the Plane of Euthymia regarding the Vision Hunt Decree.

Follow the navigation to complete the Wishes quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Only after defeating the Raiden Shogun will you be able to start the 'Wishes' quest. You can see your progress from the Quest Menu by pressing 'J' on the keyboard for the PC platform. Furthermore, by following the navigation, you should be able to complete the quest without any problem.

Follow the navigation and talk to Yae Miko to start the quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 'Wishes' quest starts with the Traveler visiting Yae Miko in Grand Narukami Shrine, Narukami Island. Yae Miko starts the conversation by complimenting the Traveler on fighting one of the Fatui Harbingers: Signora.

In addition, she also reveals to have handed over the Raiden Shogun's Gnosis to Scaramouche, the Balladeer, and number 6 of the Fatui Harbinger in order to save the Traveler.

You can ask Yae Miko for the questions above (Image via Genshin Impact)

At the end of the conversation, you can ask Yae Miko the questions listed in the options above. Throughout the exchange, you can learn more about the lore of Inazuma and the next destination, Sumeru.

Yae Miko introduces the background of Sumeru to Traveler (Image via Genshin Impact)

During this time, the Genshin Impact community had discovered that the Sumeru Archon is called Lesser Lord Kusanali and is a woman, not a man. The final Archon Quest in Inazuma draws to a close as the dialog with Yae Miko comes to an end.

Inazuma Archon Quest completed (Image via Genshin Impact)

You will obtain the achievement 'Omnipresence Over Mortal' (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are multiple ways to know whether you have completed the 'Wishes' quest:

The screen shows the Omnipresence Over Mortals - Quest Completed. You will obtain the achievement 'Omnipresence Over Mortals.' There is a 'Grand Narukami Shrine Omamori' Quest Item in your inventory under the Quest tab.

Also Read

The Wishes quest plays a significant role in Genshin Impact. Players can play the latest event, 'Tuned to the World Sounds' and 'Labyrinth Warrior,' only after completing this Archon Quest.

The next event may have the same conditions, so gamers should quickly finish the 'Wishes' quest to avoid missing out on the event's rewards in Genshin Impact.

Edited by R. Elahi