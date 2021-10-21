How to get Genshin Impact Guide to Diligence: Location, farming method and more

Talent book farming is an essential aspect within Genshin Impact. However, not all talent books work with every character in the game. Additionally, every talent book has a specific day when it is available. Therefore, knowing about the character and knowing about the day of availability is crucial to maximizing resin efficiency.

One such talent book that is used by a lot of top-tier characters within the game is Guide to Diligence. Currently, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Chongyun, Xiangling, Traveler and Kazuha use this talent book. Hu Tao is about to get a re-run starting November 3, 2021, while Ganyu will probably get her re-run within the next few months.

Therefore, knowing about the farming method of Guide to Diligence is vital for those who are looking to pull for these characters.

Everything fans need to know regarding Guide to Diligence in Genshin Impact

Talent upgrades provide massive boost to damage (Image via Genshin Impact)

Talent books are an important aspect when it comes to raising the power level of a character in Genshin Impact. Just merely pushing a character and their weapons to level 90 is not enough. A level 70 character with high talent levels will do more damage than a level 90 character with only one or two levels in talents.

Zzz @tsdzz Literally all I need is to farm talent books and mora and I’ll have a lv 90 triple crowned hu tao >:) Literally all I need is to farm talent books and mora and I’ll have a lv 90 triple crowned hu tao >:) https://t.co/vtpns7MPJf

Guide to Diligence is used by a wide variety of characters and four amongst them are by far the strongest within the game. Players can be efficient and farm for all of them as long as they know where and how to farm.

Information regarding the Talent Book

Guide to Diligence is an upgraded version of Teachings of Diligence (Image via Genshin Impact)

Guide to Diligence is an upgraded version of the talent book Teachings of Diligence. It takes three Teachings of Diligence and 175 mora to make one Guide to Diligence. Guide to Diligence can be further upgraded into Philosophies of Diligence.

Philosophies of Diligence also requires three Guide to Diligence and 500 mora to craft. All three of these are part of the “Diligence book” material group in Genshin Impact. Players can craft the upgraded versions once they have enough of the base version on an alchemy table.

When and where to farm the talent book

Gates to Taishan Mansion in Jueyun Karst (Image via Genshin Impact)

Guide to Diligence can be farmed by players on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday in a domain called Taishan Mansion.

Taishan Mansion is located in Jueyun Karst right near a lake. Players need to remember that all the Diligence books can be farmed only on the days mentioned above. If players check on other days, then they will not be available.

How to farm

Players can combine 40 resins and a crystal core to get double rewards while farming for Guide to Diligence (Image via Genshin Impact)

Guide to Diligence can be farmed in the exact same fashion as every other talent book or artifacts. Players need to use resins for farming. Players can either farm normally and use 20 resins or they can convert those into condensed resins to get double rewards.

Condensed resins can be formed by combining 40 normal resins with a crystal core on an alchemy table in either Monstadt, Liyue or Inazuma.

Edited by Danyal Arabi