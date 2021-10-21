Shenhe in Genshin Impact: Rumored abilities, kit design, and more

With Genshin Impact version 2.3 and 2.4 on the horizon, rumors surrounding the reveal of a new playable character, Shenhe, are getting stronger by the day.

Over the past couple of weeks, many dataminers have excavated files on her, some of which even talk about not just her appearance and design but the weapon type she will wield, along with her abilities and stats.

SYP Team // Genshin Leaks @SaveYourPrimos [Reliable Source] Itto + Cryo Polearm user in 2.4. Yae in 2.5.Posted by a known uncle on NGA. [Reliable Source] Itto + Cryo Polearm user in 2.4. Yae in 2.5.Posted by a known uncle on NGA. https://t.co/f5PZrd2FpB

According to some recent leaks, dataminers have now confirmed that Shenhe has a Cryo vision and will be wielding a polearm. She might be making her appearance as a playable character alongside Itto in version 2.4, and many feel that her banner will go up right after Itto’s comes to an end.

She is also rumored to be a main DPS or a sub DPS character with a primary focus on single target damage output when she is used as the primary. However, as a sub DPS, the focus will shift more to AOE skills and crowd controlling multiple targets.

Shenhe’s expected abilities and kit design in Genshin Impact

Some of the more popular Genshin Impact datamined leaks point to the fact that Shenhe will be a cross between Xiao’s and Kazuha’s.

The reliable leak source, Uncle Dumb Dumb, suggests that Shenhe’s 'E' ability will be very similar to the one that Xiao has, while her 'Q' will closely reflect that of Kazuha’s.

As for the type of personality that miHoYo will be looking to give her, not much is known yet. However, some conjectures can be made based on the edited voice lines some of the characters got in 2.2.

Some of the voice lines confirm that Shenhe has close ties to Cloud Retainer, but what is uncertain is the speculation that she will be one of the Liyue Adepti.

Also Read

The Genshin Impact voice lines also suggest that perhaps Shenhe has a very strict and fierce personality. However, her ferocity and destructive nature have a sort of elegance to them, which Hu Tao wants to mimic.

Genshin Impact version 2.3 and 2.4 are looking like quite an exciting time for players, and as the updates are getting nearer, fans are hopeful that miHoYo will finally be revealing more information on Shenhe.

Edited by Shaheen Banu