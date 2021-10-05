Shenhe in Genshin Impact: Everything known about leaked playable character so far

When it comes to rumored character releases, Shenhe has been one of the most anticipated by the Genshin Impact community.

Although miHoYo is yet to officially provide any information regarding her launch, fans are confident that her reveal and banner are not far away. Many felt that she would go live during the 2.1 Inazuma expansion. Unfortunately, the developers decided not to go down that route.

Shenhe initially surfaced last year when a data miner went on Reddit to post about some possible playable character releases that miHoYo might be planning. The miner showcased multiple characters, including Hu Tao, Rosaria, Kazuha, Kokomi, and Sayu, who eventually all got their banners in later updates.

This is a primary reason why the Genshin Impact community strongly feels that a Shenhe release is inevitable.

Who is Shenhe in Genshin Impact?

Her name, Shen He, also means God of Crane.

She is a cyro claymore user and probably a 5 star character.

#shenli -Shenli (Shen He)-In recent stories, we know her as the crane Adepti, Cloud Retainer.Her name, Shen He, also means God of Crane.She is a cyro claymore user and probably a 5 star character.Here are some of her images, made by fans. #genshinimpact -Shenli (Shen He)-In recent stories, we know her as the crane Adepti, Cloud Retainer.

Her name, Shen He, also means God of Crane.

She is a cyro claymore user and probably a 5 star character.Here are some of her images, made by fans.#genshinimpact #原神

#shenli https://t.co/ODeFw1UIjs

For those not keeping up with the Genshin Impact lore and community theories, here is a small recap on who Shenhe is and what players can expect from her character if she ever goes live.

Shenhe hails from Liyue and is alleged to have ties to Cloud Retainer as well as the Adepti. Her name itself means “God of Crane”, but is rumored not to be boasting an Anemo vision, even though her moniker might strongly suggest it.

Many in the Genshin Impact community feel that Shenhe will be a 5-star character, and her banner will arrive with her unique weapons.

Shenhe abilities and weapons

The initial data mine had hinted that Shenhe would probably arrive as a Cryo character wielding the Claymore as the weapon of choice. However, since the leak, references to her were removed from Genshin Impact’s source code, and she may be completely reworked from the ground up.

With the release of more playable characters, miHoYo will look to shift things around a bit when it comes to its upcoming reveals. And while the data mine might correctly hint at the next character, there can be a vast disparity between how they were first leaked and how they eventually turn out.

Shenhe possible release date

Shenhe is rumored to be having her launch simultaneously as Itto, which is version 2.4, according to some recent leaks and data mines. Though the credibility of the source is not yet certain, with the amount of conversation that has been happening around them in recent weeks, these rumors might not be too far off.

Genshin Impact’s 2.4 update is scheduled for early 2022, and fans are pretty excited to see which characters miHoYo will look to introduce in the coming months.

