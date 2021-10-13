Genshin Impact 2.2 update: Banner schedule, server status, Primogems compensation and more

Genshin Impact 2.2 is right around the corner, so players are hungry for more information.

Once maintenance begins, they won't be able to log into their Genshin Impact account; they must wait for it to end. According to miHoYo, this maintenance period for Genshin Impact 2.2 will take roughly five hours. Afterwards, players can log in and check out this update.

Some have been actively avoiding spoilers and leaks, so they can be surprised by version 2.2. This article will only cover what miHoYo has officially revealed. Hence, there won't be any significant spoilers.

Genshin Impact 2.2: Server status, update banner schedule, Primogems compensation and more

Genshin Impact 2.2 banner schedule

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Childe" Tartaglia (Hydro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! #GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Childe" Tartaglia (Hydro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/Q8PDi8bRaG

There are two character banners for Travelers to keep in mind, both of which are reruns. The first one is Childe's banner, which takes place on 13 October 2021. The second one is Hu Tao's banner which takes place on 2 November 2021.

Players looking to summon Thoma should remember the second date, as that's when he will be available (as a 4-star Pyro Polearm user). Chongyun, Ningguang, and Yanfei have been revealed to be the 4-star characters on Childe's rerun banner in Genshin Impact 2.2.

Genshin Impact 2.2 server status information

"Into the Perilous Fog" is the name of this update (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 2.2's maintenance officially begins on 13 October 2021, at 6.00 (UTC+8). miHoYo states that it should take approximately five hours for maintenance to finish. As usual, it is subject to change depending on the servers.

Players must convert that time to their respective timezones to know when they can't log into Genshin Impact.

Primogems compensation

Genshin Impact 2.2 will give players at least 300 Primogems as compensation (Image via miHoYo)

miHoYo promises players a base compensation of 300 Primogems, regardless of maintenance duration. They state that there's a base value of 60 Primogems per hour during the maintenance period. As it's expected to last for five hours, that's where the base value of 300 Primogems originates from.

If it lasts longer than five hours, then players should expect 60 Primogems every additional hour. This compensation is only awarded to those who are Adventure Rank 5 or higher before maintenance begins.

miHoYo states that the rewards will come in via in-game mail. It may take up to five hours after the update is finished for players to receive it.

How to update to Genshin Impact 2.2

Update is on the bottom right for PC players (Image via miHoYo)

Players on different platforms can update the game to version 2.2 through various means. For instance, PC fans can use the standalone game launcher and click on "Update."

iOS users can update Genshin Impact via the App Store. By comparison, miHoYo recommends Android users to "open the game and follow the directions on-screen."

PS4 and PS5 gamers can update to Genshin Impact 2.2 by highlighting the game on their home screen and then using the OPTIONS button. From there, they should select "Check for Update."

If everything is done correctly, they should now have access to Genshin Impact 2.2. Like past Genshin Impact updates, there is plenty of content to entertain players from the get-go.

